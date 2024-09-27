A TV reporter was doing a live hurricane report when he rescued a woman from a submerged car

In this image made from a Fox Weather broadcast, meteorologist Bob Van Dillen rescues a woman stuck in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Helene in Atlanta, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Fox Weather via AP)

By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press

Posted September 27, 2024 6:16 pm.

Last Updated September 27, 2024 10:12 pm.

A TV weather reporter in Atlanta interrupted his live shot about Hurricane Helene Friday to rescue a woman from a vehicle stranded by rising floodwaters.

In video of the rescue, standing in the rain with the submerged vehicle behind him, FOX Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen describes how the woman drove into a flooded area.

He says he has called 911, and she can be heard screaming as he tries to assure her that help is on the way. Then he says to the camera: “It’s a situation. We’ll get back to you in a little bit. I’m going to see if I can help this lady out a little bit more you guys.”

Van Dillen is then seen wading through the water with the woman on her back, carrying her to safety.

Later, in an interview, he said he dropped everything to help.

“I took my wallet out of my pants, and I went in there, waded in, got chest deep,” Van Dillen said. “She was in there, she was still strapped into her car and the water was actually rising and getting up into the car itself, so she was about, almost neck deep submerged in her own car.”

Subramaniam Vincent, director of journalism and media ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, said this was an example of a reporter’s role intersecting with human responsibility.

It’s clear that while he had a professional obligation to report the news, “there’s also someone whose potential life is at risk,” Vincent said. “So I think the call he made is a human call.”

Considering the rising waters and the woman’s cries for help, along with not knowing when help would arrive, “it’s a straightforward case of jumping in — a fellow citizen actually helping another,” Vincent said.

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for man in separate unprovoked attacks in Mississauga
Police search for man in separate unprovoked attacks in Mississauga

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with two unprovoked attacks in a Mississauga park. Peel police say just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 19, a 73-year-old man was walking in the area of Applewood...

3h ago

Doctors advise adding COVID-19 to your list of vaccines this cold and flu season
Doctors advise adding COVID-19 to your list of vaccines this cold and flu season

With COVID-19 now largely considered endemic, doctors say it is advisable to add the latest available vaccine for the virus to your yearly flu shot schedule. "COVID is not going to go anywhere anytime...

2h ago

Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates
Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates

Global Affairs Canada began booking blocks of seats on the few remaining commercial flights leaving Lebanon on Friday as it issued another urgent plea for any Canadians in the country to leave immediately. "Canadians...

4h ago

Air Canada fined US$250K for flying over prohibited Iraqi airspace
Air Canada fined US$250K for flying over prohibited Iraqi airspace

Air Canada has been fined US$250,000 by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for operating flights in prohibited Iraqi airspace under its codeshare agreement with an American airline. The agency...

37m ago

Top Stories

Police search for man in separate unprovoked attacks in Mississauga
Police search for man in separate unprovoked attacks in Mississauga

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with two unprovoked attacks in a Mississauga park. Peel police say just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 19, a 73-year-old man was walking in the area of Applewood...

3h ago

Doctors advise adding COVID-19 to your list of vaccines this cold and flu season
Doctors advise adding COVID-19 to your list of vaccines this cold and flu season

With COVID-19 now largely considered endemic, doctors say it is advisable to add the latest available vaccine for the virus to your yearly flu shot schedule. "COVID is not going to go anywhere anytime...

2h ago

Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates
Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates

Global Affairs Canada began booking blocks of seats on the few remaining commercial flights leaving Lebanon on Friday as it issued another urgent plea for any Canadians in the country to leave immediately. "Canadians...

4h ago

Air Canada fined US$250K for flying over prohibited Iraqi airspace
Air Canada fined US$250K for flying over prohibited Iraqi airspace

Air Canada has been fined US$250,000 by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for operating flights in prohibited Iraqi airspace under its codeshare agreement with an American airline. The agency...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Cloudy with spotty showers this weekend
Cloudy with spotty showers this weekend

Remnants of Hurricane Helene will impact the GTA this weekend with cloudy conditions and spotty showers on both Saturday and Sunday.

4h ago

2:23
Sunny to end week but showers possible for weekend
Sunny to end week but showers possible for weekend

Sunny and seasonable for Friday ahead of a mostly breezy and cloudy weekend with the chance for showers.

2:48
Possible progress putting pigeons on 'The Pill'
Possible progress putting pigeons on 'The Pill'

It's still too early to tell but this week Toronto's mayor suggested we may be seeing progress with a program to deliver birth control into pigeon's food. David Zura explains.

2:46
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Helene nears Florida coast
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Helene nears Florida coast

One of the largest storms to come out of the Gulf of Mexico in the past century is barreling toward Florida. Michael Yoshida with how Florida is bracing for Hurricane Helene.

19h ago

2:03
New massive music venue coming to Toronto
New massive music venue coming to Toronto

A new 50,000 capacity music venue called Rogers Stadium is coming to Toronto next summer. CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the details.
More Videos