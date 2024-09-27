Air Canada fined US$250K for flying over prohibited Iraqi airspace

Air Canada logos are seen on the tails of planes at the airport in Montreal
Air Canada logos are seen on the tails of planes at the airport in Montreal, Que., Monday, June 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By John Marchesan

Posted September 27, 2024 10:06 pm.

Last Updated September 27, 2024 10:07 pm.

Air Canada has been fined US$250,000 by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for operating flights in prohibited Iraqi airspace under its codeshare agreement with an American airline.

The agency says between October 2022 and January 2023, Air Canada flew a “significant number of flights” between the United Arab Emirates and Canada using a United Airlines designator code in airspace prohibited by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to U.S. operators.

It added that several flights took place after the agency’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP) issued an investigation letter to Air Canada.

“By operating these flights in this manner, Air Canada violated the conditions of its authority to operate and engaged in air transportation without the proper DOT authority,” the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Since October 2020, U.S. air carriers have been banned by the FAA from flying below a certain level over Iraqi airspace

In its defence, Air Canada said it has always been aware of, and has always complied with, the U.S. agency’s policy on flights over conflict zones and that it took “immediate action” upon receiving the notice that its codeshare flights may have violated its rules.

The airline added that it has served the Dubai to Toronto route for years “without incident” and that the specific incidents cited were “unplanned, inadvertent, limited in number, and of brief duration.”

Air Canada said the overflight issues on this route only arose when it deployed Boeing 777-300 aircraft and that aircraft loads, variations from forecast weather conditions, and air traffic control not providing timely permission for the flight to climb resulted in the breach of prohibited airspace.

Under the terms of the decision, Air Canada must pay half of the fine within 60 days while the other half will remain suspended unless the airline commits another violation within one year.

Air Canada said it ceased codesharing with United Airlines on the Dubai to Toronto route on January 13, 2023.

Top Stories

Police search for man in separate unprovoked attacks in Mississauga
Police search for man in separate unprovoked attacks in Mississauga

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with two unprovoked attacks in a Mississauga park. Peel police say just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 19, a 73-year-old man was walking in the area of Applewood...

3h ago

Doctors advise adding COVID-19 to your list of vaccines this cold and flu season
Doctors advise adding COVID-19 to your list of vaccines this cold and flu season

With COVID-19 now largely considered endemic, doctors say it is advisable to add the latest available vaccine for the virus to your yearly flu shot schedule. "COVID is not going to go anywhere anytime...

2h ago

Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates
Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates

Global Affairs Canada began booking blocks of seats on the few remaining commercial flights leaving Lebanon on Friday as it issued another urgent plea for any Canadians in the country to leave immediately. "Canadians...

4h ago

'$55 billion': Expert pegs ballpark cost of Ford's Hwy. 401 tunnel proposal
'$55 billion': Expert pegs ballpark cost of Ford's Hwy. 401 tunnel proposal

Premier Doug Ford's proposal to construct a tunnel below Highway 401 could cost taxpayers $55 billion, according to Dr. Shoshanna Saxe, an Associate Professor in the University of Toronto's Department...

8h ago

