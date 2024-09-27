Anishinaabe elder uses online video to pass along love of language to children

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Posted September 27, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 27, 2024 7:15 am.

Barbara Nolan, an Anishnaabe elder on a mission to promote her nation’s language, says she loves to hear stories about how her work is influencing children.

Nolan launched a series of online videos last month to introduce the language — called Anishinaabemowin — to the very youngest members of the community.

“I know this one grandparent, she sends me a picture of her grandchildren sitting on the floor and they’re watching a big-screen TV,” Nolan said in a recent interview from Garden River First Nation, east of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. “And guess who’s on that big-screen TV? It’s me!”

In her videos, Nolan uses immersion techniques — instead of teaching the language, she encourages people to live it. Her content tackles a wide range of topics from Halloween to animals to the blight of residential schools, presented in a way that a child can understand.

Nolan, 77, is an elder born in Wiikwemkoong First Nation, and a residential school survivor. Growing up, she said, she heard her parents only speak Anishinaabemowin.

“I never heard my dad speak English or my mom for that matter,” she said. “And so we grew up hearing all this language — grandparents, aunties, uncles, neighbours, you know, the whole community.”

Nolan says many residential school survivors had their language taken from them, a dispossession she actively resisted but one that left an indelible mark on others.

“I would say they don’t want to speak it — even today,” Nolan said. “They know it, but they don’t want to speak it. It’s too painful for them. They think somebody is going to come and do something harmful to them … they’re going to be punished if you speak your language.”

Nolan has tried to buck that trend, working to revive and spread the language since the early 1970s. She works as a daycare language instructor in Garden River, playing with kids in Anishinaabemowin, introducing them to basic words. When the children she looks after start to speak for the first time, they sometime uses Anishnaabe words alongside English.

But those children, she said, aren’t immersed in the language; when they aren’t with her, they don’t speak it — or hear it. “And I thought, I think it’s about time that I did videos in the language, fun videos, animated videos.”

So she teamed up with Esbikenh, an Anishinaabe Grade 3 teacher in Walpole Island First Nation who creates digital characters. Together, they created online videos, presented on TikTok and other social media; she has even participated in the development of an application that teaches Anishinaabemowin.

Randy Morin, an Indigenous studies professor at the University of Saskatchewan, says there are about 63 Indigenous languages spoken in Canada and only three are expected to be around in the long term. “As you know, our populations are aging and they’re the ones that still speak languages, and unfortunately, we’re losing their languages very rapidly,” Morin said in an interview.

A major reason for language loss, Morin said, is federal government policy, including the residential school system. “But now it’s our aging population, our elders are passing away so fast and when they pass away, we lose so much: we lose language, we lose the values, our world view of how you see the world and interact with the world.”

Indigenous languages, he said, should be made official languages in Canada, so that they can receive funding proportional to the money that is invested in English and French programs across the country. “We lose our stories and we kind of lose the meanings of words that are so significant, so we need to hold on to these languages for a variety of reasons,” Morin said.

Indigenous languages, he added, can hold answers to pressing modern questions. The world’s last biodiversity-rich lands are owned and managed by Indigenous people, he said, whose languages are encoded with the techniques to manage the territory. The world may lose important knowledge about climate change and sustainable development when those languages are lost.

Knowledge, he said, is “embedded in the languages and how we look at the world, how we interact with the world. So we have much to lose.”

Nolan is trying to leave some of that knowledge behind. The first 10 videos were published online in August, with more to come. She intends to keep going for as long as she can — leaving behind something that can stand the test of time.

Locals in Garden River have told her how much they like the efforts.

“They will stop me on the street and they say, ‘Barbara, my little granddaughter, she likes your video. She just loves you, you know,’ and that is so rewarding for me to hear,” Nolan said.

“It’s for the kids. I have done that for the kids.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Four arrested in Mississauga stolen Porsche investigation, two SUVs located
Four arrested in Mississauga stolen Porsche investigation, two SUVs located

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested four people allegedly involved in a now-viral incident captured on video showing a woman stealing a Porsche Cayenne from a man's driveway in Mississauga. The...

34m ago

Woman crashes into tree, suffers critical injuries in Etobicoke
Woman crashes into tree, suffers critical injuries in Etobicoke

A woman has been transported to a trauma centre in critical condition after she crashed her vehicle into a tree in Etobicoke. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it happened just before 2 a.m. on...

8m ago

Crown argues off-duty Toronto cop wanted to teach Brampton teen 'a lesson' in fake watch sale
Crown argues off-duty Toronto cop wanted to teach Brampton teen 'a lesson' in fake watch sale

A Toronto police officer charged with assault in the death of a Brampton teen who tried to sell him and another off-duty officer a fake watch said his actions that day were reasonable and not meant to...

12h ago

Police looking to identify man in two alleged sex assaults in Brampton
Police looking to identify man in two alleged sex assaults in Brampton

Police in Peel Region are looking to identify a suspect they believe is responsible for two sexual assaults over three weeks in September. Investigators say around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, a 19-year-old...

1h ago

Top Stories

Four arrested in Mississauga stolen Porsche investigation, two SUVs located
Four arrested in Mississauga stolen Porsche investigation, two SUVs located

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested four people allegedly involved in a now-viral incident captured on video showing a woman stealing a Porsche Cayenne from a man's driveway in Mississauga. The...

34m ago

Woman crashes into tree, suffers critical injuries in Etobicoke
Woman crashes into tree, suffers critical injuries in Etobicoke

A woman has been transported to a trauma centre in critical condition after she crashed her vehicle into a tree in Etobicoke. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it happened just before 2 a.m. on...

8m ago

Crown argues off-duty Toronto cop wanted to teach Brampton teen 'a lesson' in fake watch sale
Crown argues off-duty Toronto cop wanted to teach Brampton teen 'a lesson' in fake watch sale

A Toronto police officer charged with assault in the death of a Brampton teen who tried to sell him and another off-duty officer a fake watch said his actions that day were reasonable and not meant to...

12h ago

Police looking to identify man in two alleged sex assaults in Brampton
Police looking to identify man in two alleged sex assaults in Brampton

Police in Peel Region are looking to identify a suspect they believe is responsible for two sexual assaults over three weeks in September. Investigators say around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, a 19-year-old...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Helene nears Florida coast
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Helene nears Florida coast

One of the largest storms to come out of the Gulf of Mexico in the past century is barreling toward Florida. Michael Yoshida with how Florida is bracing for Hurricane Helene.

5h ago

2:03
New massive music venue coming to Toronto
New massive music venue coming to Toronto

A new 50,000 capacity music venue called Rogers Stadium is coming to Toronto next summer. CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the details.

15h ago

1:02
Son of Canadian couple killed in Lebanon speaks
Son of Canadian couple killed in Lebanon speaks

The son of two Canadians killed in Lebanon says his parents were stuck in traffic for hours trying to flee the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah when their vehicle was incinerated in a bomb strike.

19h ago

2:27
Ontario ministry launches investigation into TDSB field trip that turned into protest
Ontario ministry launches investigation into TDSB field trip that turned into protest

The Toronto District School Board held a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the controversial field trip that saw students involved in a pro-Palestinian protest.
2:08
The push to get Americans in Canada to vote
The push to get Americans in Canada to vote

With Kamala Harris and Donald Trump locked in a razor-tight presidential race, could votes cast in Canada actually swing the U.S. election? Caryn Ceolin with the push to get as many Americans on this side of the border to the polls.
More Videos