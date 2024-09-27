Woman crashes into tree, suffers critical injuries in Etobicoke

A woman has been transported to a trauma centre in critical condition after she crashed her vehicle into a tree in Etobicoke.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it happened just before 2 a.m. on Friday in the Redgrave Drive and Clarion Road area near Martin Grove Road.

Officers said a female driver crashed into a tree and suffered life-threatening injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

There are road closures in the area as the investigation continues. Delays are expected.