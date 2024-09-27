Man dies after being pulled from water at Outer Harbour Marina

A man in his 20s who was pulled from the water at Toronto’s Outer Harbour Marina on Friday afternoon has died in hospital.

The man was working on a boat when he was reported missing in the water at around 1:26 p.m.

Emergency crews located him and live-saving measures were performed.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

It’s not yet clear how he ended up in the water.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.