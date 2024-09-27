Four arrested in Mississauga stolen Porsche investigation, two SUVs located

Mississauga stolen Porsche investigation
Authorities said Rainer Herschel Fernando, 36, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of an automobile master key and obstructing a police officer. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 27, 2024 8:05 am.

Last Updated September 27, 2024 8:19 am.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested four people allegedly involved in a now-viral incident captured on video showing a woman stealing a Porsche Cayenne from a man’s driveway in Mississauga.

The woman allegedly behind the Peel Region theft, 18-year-old Sarah Badshaw, turned herself in on Sept. 19. She’s facing several charges and was arrested earlier this week by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) in connection with a separate stolen vehicle investigation.

PRP said officers located the Porsche Cayenne on Sept. 18 along with a blue BMW X5 SUV, believed to have been involved in the original theft in Mississauga. The BMW X5 was determined to have been stolen in Toronto.

Mississauga auto theft
Officers said Sarah Badshaw, pictured, attended the victim’s residence near Winston Churchill and Eglinton Avenue at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 to inquire about an ad on Auto Trader concerning a 2022 Porsche Cayenne. Photo: PRP/YouTube.

Authorities said Rainer Herschel Fernando, 36, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of an automobile master key and obstructing a police officer. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Fernando’s photo has been released.

Youths charged, other arrests anticipated: police

Steven Giselle Lopez, 21, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of an automobile master key. He was released on conditions, and police said his photo would be shared at a later date.

One youth, who police said had a replica firearm and was accused of breaching a previous release order, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with an undertaking. A second youth was charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Both youths were held for bail hearings. They were not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

PRP said the four accused are believed to be part of an organized group responsible for various offences. Authorities anticipate laying further charges and identifying other suspects.

