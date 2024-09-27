Ontario education minister says to schools ahead of Oct. 7: keep ‘biases’ out of classroom

Ontario Education Minister Jill Dunlop
Jill Dunlop leaves a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Feb 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 27, 2024 4:36 pm.

Last Updated September 27, 2024 5:06 pm.

Ontario Education Minister Jill Dunlop is telling school boards to keep classrooms free of “political biases” ahead of the anniversary of a Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

Dunlop says in a memo to boards that as Oct. 7 approaches, she wants all school boards to “be vigilant in ensuring classrooms remain safe, inclusive, and welcoming for all students and staff.”

She says it is particularly important as the province, including its schools, sees a rise in intolerance, racism, antisemitism and Islamophobia.

The memo comes as the Ministry of Education investigates a Toronto District School Board field trip that saw students from 15 schools attend a protest on mercury contamination that is affecting a First Nation community in the north.

Videos on social media showed some march participants chanting pro-Palestinian slogans, which prompted Premier Doug Ford earlier this week to call it a “Palestinian rally” and complain that teachers were trying to indoctrinate children.

Related:

Dunlop says the focus in schools must always be learning.

“This means our schools and school-related activities should never be used as vehicles for political protests that enable inflammatory, discriminatory, and hateful content,” she wrote. 

“While everyone is entitled to their own political opinions, they are not entitled to disseminate political biases into our classrooms.” 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigation closes section of southbound DVP
Police investigation closes section of southbound DVP

The southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) is closed from Bayview/Bloor to the Gardiner Expressway for a police investigation. In a social media post, Toronto police said someone fell from the pedestrian...

1h ago

'$55 billion': Expert pegs ballpark cost of Ford's Hwy. 401 tunnel proposal
'$55 billion': Expert pegs ballpark cost of Ford's Hwy. 401 tunnel proposal

Premier Doug Ford's proposal to construct a tunnel below Highway 401 could cost taxpayers $55 billion, according to Dr. Shoshanna Saxe, an Associate Professor in the University of Toronto's Department...

4h ago

Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates
Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates

Global Affairs Canada began booking blocks of seats on the few remaining commercial flights leaving Lebanon on Friday as it issued another urgent plea for any Canadians in the country to leave immediately. "Canadians...

12m ago

Man dies after being pulled from water at Outer Harbour Marina
Man dies after being pulled from water at Outer Harbour Marina

A man in his 20s who was pulled from the water at Toronto's Outer Harbour Marina on Friday afternoon has died in hospital. The man was working on a boat when he was reported missing in the water at...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police investigation closes section of southbound DVP
Police investigation closes section of southbound DVP

The southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) is closed from Bayview/Bloor to the Gardiner Expressway for a police investigation. In a social media post, Toronto police said someone fell from the pedestrian...

1h ago

'$55 billion': Expert pegs ballpark cost of Ford's Hwy. 401 tunnel proposal
'$55 billion': Expert pegs ballpark cost of Ford's Hwy. 401 tunnel proposal

Premier Doug Ford's proposal to construct a tunnel below Highway 401 could cost taxpayers $55 billion, according to Dr. Shoshanna Saxe, an Associate Professor in the University of Toronto's Department...

4h ago

Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates
Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates

Global Affairs Canada began booking blocks of seats on the few remaining commercial flights leaving Lebanon on Friday as it issued another urgent plea for any Canadians in the country to leave immediately. "Canadians...

12m ago

Man dies after being pulled from water at Outer Harbour Marina
Man dies after being pulled from water at Outer Harbour Marina

A man in his 20s who was pulled from the water at Toronto's Outer Harbour Marina on Friday afternoon has died in hospital. The man was working on a boat when he was reported missing in the water at...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Sunny to end week but showers possible for weekend
Sunny to end week but showers possible for weekend

Sunny and seasonable for Friday ahead of a mostly breezy and cloudy weekend with the chance for showers.

23h ago

2:46
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Helene nears Florida coast
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Helene nears Florida coast

One of the largest storms to come out of the Gulf of Mexico in the past century is barreling toward Florida. Michael Yoshida with how Florida is bracing for Hurricane Helene.

15h ago

2:03
New massive music venue coming to Toronto
New massive music venue coming to Toronto

A new 50,000 capacity music venue called Rogers Stadium is coming to Toronto next summer. CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the details.
1:02
Son of Canadian couple killed in Lebanon speaks
Son of Canadian couple killed in Lebanon speaks

The son of two Canadians killed in Lebanon says his parents were stuck in traffic for hours trying to flee the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah when their vehicle was incinerated in a bomb strike.
2:27
Ontario ministry launches investigation into TDSB field trip that turned into protest
Ontario ministry launches investigation into TDSB field trip that turned into protest

The Toronto District School Board held a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the controversial field trip that saw students involved in a pro-Palestinian protest.
More Videos