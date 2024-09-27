Police investigation closes section of southbound DVP
Posted September 27, 2024 4:20 pm.
The southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) is closed from Bayview/Bloor to the Gardiner Expressway for a police investigation.
In a social media post, Toronto police said someone fell from the pedestrian bridge north of Gerrard Street East just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
There’s no word on the extent of injuries.
Police are warning drivers to expect delays.
It’s not clear at this point how long the closure will last.
More to come