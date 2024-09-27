Police investigation closes section of southbound DVP

A Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 27, 2024 4:20 pm.

The southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) is closed from Bayview/Bloor to the Gardiner Expressway for a police investigation.

In a social media post, Toronto police said someone fell from the pedestrian bridge north of Gerrard Street East just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

There’s no word on the extent of injuries.

Police are warning drivers to expect delays.

It’s not clear at this point how long the closure will last.

More to come

Top Stories

'$55 billion': Expert pegs ballpark cost of Ford's Hwy. 401 tunnel proposal
'$55 billion': Expert pegs ballpark cost of Ford's Hwy. 401 tunnel proposal

Premier Doug Ford's proposal to construct a tunnel below Highway 401 could cost taxpayers $55 billion, according to Dr. Shoshanna Saxe, an Associate Professor in the University of Toronto's Department...

2h ago

Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates
Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada is booking blocks of seats on some commercial flights leaving Lebanon to help Canadians who are trying to flee as Israeli strikes escalated today. Israel launched its...

29m ago

Four arrested in Mississauga stolen Porsche investigation, two SUVs located
Four arrested in Mississauga stolen Porsche investigation, two SUVs located

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested four people allegedly involved in a now-viral incident captured on video showing a woman stealing a Porsche Cayenne from a man's driveway in Mississauga. The...

5h ago

Residents in 4 major Canadian cities split on whether safe injection sites are helping: CityNews poll
Residents in 4 major Canadian cities split on whether safe injection sites are helping: CityNews poll

Residents across four major cities in Canada are split on whether safe injection sites are helping those who are addicted to drugs, according to a new poll, as provinces continue to try and address the...

2h ago

