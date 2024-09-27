Prince fans can party overnight like it’s 1999 with Airbnb rental of ‘Purple Rain’ house

Costumes from Prince’s performances and 80s-themed accessories await guests at the newly-renovated Purple Rain House on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP photo/Mark Vancleave)

By By Mark Vancleave And John Hanna, The Associated Press

Posted September 27, 2024 6:15 pm.

Last Updated September 27, 2024 10:12 pm.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — For a short time, up to 100 Prince fans visiting the music superstar’s hometown will have a place to stay when the party’s over that will let them go crazy over his cultural legacy, a home featured in the film “Purple Rain.”

Although the white, two-story home with brown trim in Minneapolis looks unassuming from the outside, there’s plenty inside to make the late icon’s devotees delirious over this new, limited-time Airbnb rental. Upstairs, a big closet with paisley wallpaper and leopard-spotted floor displays iconic outfits worn by Prince behind glass and has other outfits available to make renters the beautiful ones.

“And then what guests will be able to do themselves is actually play around with a selection of really iconic ’80s outfits and looks and styles that they can kind of engage their inner rock star themselves,” said Ali Killam, an Airbnb spokesperson.

The rentals are within reach for fans who don’t own diamonds and pearls — just $7 a night per person for up to four guests. The price is based on Prince’s favorite number and there will be a total of 25 nightly stays available over seven weeks from Oct. 26 to Dec. 14.

The Airbnb rentals are a sign o’ the times — the 40th anniversary of the movie. It starred Prince as The Kid, a musician and band leader with a rocky life in the home featured on screen.

The film, along with the hit album of the same name, made Prince a superstar through songs like the title track, “Let’s Go Crazy,” and “When Doves Cry.” Those followed other hits, such as “1999” and “Little Red Corvette,” and he sold more than 100 million records with a gender- and genre-defying blend of rock, funk and soul. He died April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at age 57 at his Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

The rentals are hosted by Lisa Coleman and Wendy Melvoin, two lifelong friends and musical collaborators of Prince’s, on behalf of Airbnb, the late musician’s estate and global media company Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the home’s basement, guests can sleep in a replica of The Kid’s bedroom from the film, down to the lavender pillows on the bed and even a 1980s style cassette player. There’s also a lounge where guests can play guitar, drums or an upright piano. QR codes throughout the house link visitors to commentary from the hosts.

“It really is meant to immerse you in The Kid’s world,” Killam said.

And, of course, as a tribute to Prince, his career and influence, there’s plenty of his signature color, purple. There’s a large piece of wall art depicting purple bananas, which Killam said was a reference to “Let’s Go Crazy.”

If U would die 4 Prince, you can request a booking online, starting at 6 a.m. Pacific time on Oct. 2 and through 11:59 p.m. Pacific on Oct. 6. Airbnb says a pool of potential guests will be chosen at random, and the final invitations to rent will be based on fans’ answers for why they want to stay there.

Hanna reported from Topeka, Kansas.

By Mark Vancleave And John Hanna, The Associated Press



