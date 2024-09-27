Raptors expected to confirm plans to retire Vince Carter’s No. 15

Vince Carter Raptors
Vince Carter hangs from the rim during the 2000 Dunk Contest. (Bob Galbraith/AP). AP2000

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 27, 2024 10:10 am.

The Toronto Raptors are expected to confirm today that Vince Carter’s No. 15 will be the first number to be retired by the NBA franchise

Carter will attend an MLSE Foundation event on Friday afternoon at the renovated Vince Carter Court at a park in the city’s northwest end. 

Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri will also be on hand, along with some current players and city officials.

Reports this week said that Canada’s lone NBA team would honour Carter on Nov. 2 when Toronto plays the Sacramento Kings at Scotiabank Arena.

In anticipation of today’s event, the Raptors have hung Carter’s iconic No. 15 jersey in various spots across Toronto, with fans spotting the displays on their morning commute.

An eight-time all-star, Carter played parts of seven seasons with the Raptors. He was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 1999 and won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2000.

He was the Raptors’ first superstar and is credited with raising the team’s profile and igniting enthusiasm for basketball across Canada. 

Carter guided the Raptors to the Eastern Conference semifinal in 2001. Toronto had a chance to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7, but Carter’s shot at the buzzer hit the rim and bounced out. 

In 2004, he asked for a trade and was dealt to New Jersey in a mid-season deal that saw the Raptors receive little in return. The Nets, now based in Brooklyn, plan to retire Carter’s number in January.

Carter played 22 seasons in the NBA before retiring after the 2019-20 season. He’ll be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame next month.

The Raptors are celebrating their 30th anniversary this season. 

