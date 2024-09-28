1 under arrest after 2 men stabbed in Rexdale
Posted September 28, 2024 10:18 pm.
One man is in custody after two people were injured in a stabbing in Rexdale.
Police say they were called to the Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue area just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing.
When they arrived they found two men suffering from injuries. Both were taken to a hospital and one of the victims was also placed under arrest.
Paramedics tell CityNews one of the men was in serious but non-life threatening condition while the other suffered minor injuries.
Details of what led up to the stabbing were not immediately available.