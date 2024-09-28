Hamilton hit-and-run sends one car into a ditch, driver sent to hospital
Posted September 28, 2024 1:19 pm.
Provincial police are searching for a driver who failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Saturday morning.
Officers say the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on the westbound Highway 403 before Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton.
In total, three vehicles were involved in the collision. Photos from the scene show one car rolled over in a ditch with its tires facing the sky.
One driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
All lanes of Highway 403 reopened around 12 p.m.
Investigators encourage anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.