Provincial police are searching for a driver who failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Saturday morning.

Officers say the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on the westbound Highway 403 before Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton.

In total, three vehicles were involved in the collision. Photos from the scene show one car rolled over in a ditch with its tires facing the sky.

One driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes of Highway 403 reopened around 12 p.m.

Investigators encourage anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.