Police investigating Queen Street West shooting

Police recovered evidence of gunfire near Queen Street West and Duncan Street.
By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 28, 2024 10:29 am.

Last Updated September 28, 2024 10:41 am.

Toronto police have launched an investigation after a man arrived at a Toronto hospital early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound.

Officers say the incident happened around 4:50 a.m. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier in the morning, police say they received a call about the sound of gunshots near Queen Street West and Duncan Street just after 4:00 a.m. 

Once they arrived at the scene, officers recovered evidence of gunfire. McCaul Street was closed for more than several hours while police investigated and reopened around 10 a.m.

It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

