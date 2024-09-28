Man found dead following stabbing in Scarborough

A man is dead following a stabbing incident in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Brimley Road and McNicoll Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Saturday where they found a man with critical injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still unclear but investigators had taped off a large portion of the underground parking lot at 20 Brimwood Boulevard.

There was no suspect description available as investigators continued to process the scene.