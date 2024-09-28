Police investigate after man found with stab wounds in west end
Posted September 28, 2024 5:23 pm.
Last Updated September 28, 2024 5:26 pm.
Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds in the west end of the city.
Investigators say an injured man walked into a restaurant in the Eglinton Avenue and Oakwood Avenue part of the city just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The man was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Police are attempting to determine where the stabbing occurred.