Sarah McLachlan, Tom Cochrane to be toasted at Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Tom Cochrane performs at Festival d'ete de Quebec on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Invision/AP-Amy Harris

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted September 28, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated September 28, 2024 8:15 am.

TORONTO — Tom Cochrane, Sarah McLachlan and two members of Blue Rodeo are being ushered into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight.

The celebration of Canada’s most influential songwriters will pay tribute to Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor as well as Quebec singer Diane Tell during a musical celebration at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

Nelly Furtado will induct McLachlan during the ceremony while also joining her for a previously unannounced performance organizers have been keeping under wraps.

Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts will pay tribute to Cochrane’s “Life is a Highway,” the hit song that found a second life when his Nashville band recorded it for the soundtrack of the Pixar film “Cars.”

All four inductees are slated to perform, in addition to musical covers by the likes of Metric, Lights, and Tenille Townes.

The evening will be hosted by Quebec singer Marie-Mai and for the first time Amazon Music will stream the event live on their Twitch channel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hamilton hit-and-run sends one car into a ditch, driver sent to hospital
Hamilton hit-and-run sends one car into a ditch, driver sent to hospital

Provincial police are searching for a driver who failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Saturday morning. Officers say the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on the westbound Highway 403 before...

20m ago

Police investigating Queen Street West shooting
Police investigating Queen Street West shooting

Toronto police have launched an investigation after a man arrived at a Toronto hospital early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. Officers say the incident happened around 4:50 a.m. The victim suffered...

2h ago

4 males accused of 'targeted' gang sexual assault in St. Catharines
4 males accused of 'targeted' gang sexual assault in St. Catharines

Police have arrested one teen and are searching for three other suspects who are accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint. The Niagara Regional Police Service...

1h ago

Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike
Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day. ...

1h ago

Top Stories

Hamilton hit-and-run sends one car into a ditch, driver sent to hospital
Hamilton hit-and-run sends one car into a ditch, driver sent to hospital

Provincial police are searching for a driver who failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Saturday morning. Officers say the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on the westbound Highway 403 before...

20m ago

Police investigating Queen Street West shooting
Police investigating Queen Street West shooting

Toronto police have launched an investigation after a man arrived at a Toronto hospital early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. Officers say the incident happened around 4:50 a.m. The victim suffered...

2h ago

4 males accused of 'targeted' gang sexual assault in St. Catharines
4 males accused of 'targeted' gang sexual assault in St. Catharines

Police have arrested one teen and are searching for three other suspects who are accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint. The Niagara Regional Police Service...

1h ago

Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike
Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day. ...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Updated COVID-19 vaccines available
Updated COVID-19 vaccines available

Along with your flu shots, doctors say it is wise to take the latest version of the COVID-19 vaccine as well this fall. Dilshad Burman reports.

18h ago

2:24
Cloudy with spotty showers this weekend
Cloudy with spotty showers this weekend

Remnants of Hurricane Helene will impact the GTA this weekend with cloudy conditions and spotty showers on both Saturday and Sunday.

19h ago

2:23
Sunny to end week but showers possible for weekend
Sunny to end week but showers possible for weekend

Sunny and seasonable for Friday ahead of a mostly breezy and cloudy weekend with the chance for showers.

2:48
Possible progress putting pigeons on 'The Pill'
Possible progress putting pigeons on 'The Pill'

It's still too early to tell but this week Toronto's mayor suggested we may be seeing progress with a program to deliver birth control into pigeon's food. David Zura explains.

2:03
New massive music venue coming to Toronto
New massive music venue coming to Toronto

A new 50,000 capacity music venue called Rogers Stadium is coming to Toronto next summer. CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the details.
More Videos