TORONTO — Tom Cochrane, Sarah McLachlan and two members of Blue Rodeo are being ushered into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight.

The celebration of Canada’s most influential songwriters will pay tribute to Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor as well as Quebec singer Diane Tell during a musical celebration at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

Nelly Furtado will induct McLachlan during the ceremony while also joining her for a previously unannounced performance organizers have been keeping under wraps.

Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts will pay tribute to Cochrane’s “Life is a Highway,” the hit song that found a second life when his Nashville band recorded it for the soundtrack of the Pixar film “Cars.”

All four inductees are slated to perform, in addition to musical covers by the likes of Metric, Lights, and Tenille Townes.

The evening will be hosted by Quebec singer Marie-Mai and for the first time Amazon Music will stream the event live on their Twitch channel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press