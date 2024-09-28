TTC passenger injured after bus crashes into hydro pole in Rexdale

A woman was injured and transported to a local hospital on Saturday morning after a TTC bus crashed into a hydro pole.

Toronto police say the collision happened near Rexdale Boulevard and Humberwood Boulevard at approximately 10:42 a.m.

Officers say the woman was a passenger on the bus at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

No road closures were reported, but a hydro pole and wires occupied the bus loop, which serves as a turnback point for multiple bus routes, including the 36 to Finch West Station, the 37 to Islington Station and the 336 Finch West night bus to Woodbine Racetrack.

The bus involved in the collision was towed away from the scene. The extent of the damage is currently unknown.

No other injuries were reported.