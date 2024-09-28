TTC passenger injured after bus crashes into hydro pole in Rexdale

A TTC bus is shown 'out of service'.
A TTC bus is shown 'out of service'. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 28, 2024 2:27 pm.

A woman was injured and transported to a local hospital on Saturday morning after a TTC bus crashed into a hydro pole.

Toronto police say the collision happened near Rexdale Boulevard and Humberwood Boulevard at approximately 10:42 a.m.

Officers say the woman was a passenger on the bus at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

No road closures were reported, but a hydro pole and wires occupied the bus loop, which serves as a turnback point for multiple bus routes, including the 36 to Finch West Station, the 37 to Islington Station and the 336 Finch West night bus to Woodbine Racetrack.

The bus involved in the collision was towed away from the scene. The extent of the damage is currently unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

Police investigate after man found with stab wounds in west end
Police investigate after man found with stab wounds in west end

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds in the west end of the city. Investigators say an injured man walked into a restaurant in the Eglinton Avenue and Oakwood Avenue...

1h ago

'This is the spot': Police focus on combating auto theft, violent carjackings in GTA
'This is the spot': Police focus on combating auto theft, violent carjackings in GTA

Scott Cresswell was behind the wheel of an unmarked white police truck as he drove across the Greater Toronto Area looking for compounds that might be used to hide stolen vehicles. The York Regional...

1h ago

Mississauga man accused of assaulting elderly strangers in two separate attacks
Mississauga man accused of assaulting elderly strangers in two separate attacks

Police have arrested one man who is accused of attacking two elderly strangers in a Mississauga park. Peel Regional Police say a 73-year-old man was taking an afternoon stroll on September 19 near the...

3h ago

Hamilton hit-and-run sends one car into a ditch, driver sent to hospital
Hamilton hit-and-run sends one car into a ditch, driver sent to hospital

Provincial police are searching for a driver who failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Saturday morning. Officers say the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on the westbound Highway 403 before...

5h ago

