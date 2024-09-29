Man in his 50s stabbed near Moss Park on Sunday morning

Police at the scene of a stabbing near Moss Park on Sunday September 29, 2024. (Credit: Joe Lotocki/CityNews).

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 29, 2024 9:12 am.

Last Updated September 29, 2024 11:05 am.

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers say they were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street near Moss Park around 7:22 a.m.

One man in his 50s was located with non-life-threatening injuries from a stabbing and transported to a local hospital.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans
Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans

OTTAWA — The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with...

18m ago

Pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP cruiser near Muskoka
Pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP cruiser near Muskoka

A pedestrian has died after being struck by an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser on Muskoka Road 169 in Bala. Officers say the incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday. The 25-year-old male...

1h ago

Pope Francis suggests Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon are disproportionate and immoral
Pope Francis suggests Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon are disproportionate and immoral

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis suggested Sunday that Israel's attacks in Gaza and Lebanon have been “immoral” and disproportionate, saying its military domination has gone beyond the...

2h ago

Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests
Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Walz and JD Vance might have the chance to reshape the political landscape Tuesday in their first and only debate. Vice presidential picks have traditionally taken on the role...

5h ago

Top Stories

Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans
Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans

OTTAWA — The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with...

18m ago

Pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP cruiser near Muskoka
Pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP cruiser near Muskoka

A pedestrian has died after being struck by an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser on Muskoka Road 169 in Bala. Officers say the incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday. The 25-year-old male...

1h ago

Pope Francis suggests Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon are disproportionate and immoral
Pope Francis suggests Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon are disproportionate and immoral

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis suggested Sunday that Israel's attacks in Gaza and Lebanon have been “immoral” and disproportionate, saying its military domination has gone beyond the...

2h ago

Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests
Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Walz and JD Vance might have the chance to reshape the political landscape Tuesday in their first and only debate. Vice presidential picks have traditionally taken on the role...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Cloudy conditions to end the weekend
Cloudy conditions to end the weekend

Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of rain showers for Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Helene continue to impact southern Ontario.

19h ago

2:59
Rally to end gun violence in Toronto
Rally to end gun violence in Toronto

Amid a rise in shootings this year in Toronto, community members and organizations march in a continued push towards making the city free of gun violence, while also remembering the life of a fearless anti-gun violence advocate. Afua Baah reports.

19h ago

2:14
Halloween Haunt makes spooky return to Canada's Wonderland
Halloween Haunt makes spooky return to Canada's Wonderland

Halloween Haunt returns to Canada's Wonderland. As Jazan Grewal reports, the amusement park has completely transformed into a spooky town featuring corn mazes, scare zones and hundreds of monsters.
3:56
'Leslieville Dollhouse' to take down dolls.
'Leslieville Dollhouse' to take down dolls.

The new owners of the iconic house in Toronto will hold an event this weekend in hopes to get rid of the dolls. City News speaks to the new owner.
2:46
OPP now investigating six cases of rocks being hurled at moving cars in York Region
OPP now investigating six cases of rocks being hurled at moving cars in York Region

The OPP is calling it a 'serious public safety issue' as they investigate six cases of rocks being thrown at moving cars in Markham. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos