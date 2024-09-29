Man in his 50s stabbed near Moss Park on Sunday morning
Posted September 29, 2024 9:12 am.
Last Updated September 29, 2024 11:05 am.
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning.
Officers say they were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street near Moss Park around 7:22 a.m.
One man in his 50s was located with non-life-threatening injuries from a stabbing and transported to a local hospital.
Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.