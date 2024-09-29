2nd person charged in Niagara Falls, Ont., explosive devices investigation

The headquarters of the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) in Niagara Falls, Ont.
The headquarters of the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) in Niagara Falls, Ont. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted September 29, 2024 4:56 pm.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) officers say a second person has been charged in connection with an investigation into the discovery of improvised explosive devices at a Niagara Falls home.

It was on Sept. 4 when investigators said they were called to a home on Beaver Glen Drive, near the QEW and Highway 420 interchange, after “concerns about the presence of a suspicious device” were reported.

When officers arrived at the home, representatives for the service said “multiple devices of a concerning nature” were found inside. After being taken to another area, investigators said it was “determined to be improvised explosive devices in varying stages of completeness.”

Officers didn’t elaborate on the devices found or the nature of the call that led them to the home. It’s also not clear what the intentions were for the devices.

A day after officers were called to the home, authorities said a 21-year-old man was arrested. Investigators said Taha Sleiman was charged with the offences of make, possess, care and control of an explosive device, and unlawful possession of explosives.

In an update released Sunday afternoon, investigators said officers executed another search warrant at the home on Saturday while Chatham-Kent Police Service officers executed a search warrant at a home in Chatham’s north end.

NRPS officers said a 26-year-old man, Malek Sleiman, was charged with the offences of make, possess, care and control of an explosive device, unlawful possession of explosives, and two counts of possession of a prohibited device (a Taser and pepper spray).

Officers said the accused was set to have a bail hearing on Sunday.

It’s not clear how the co-accused are connected. Officers didn’t indicate if any other people were being sought in connection with the investigation.

The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

Meanwhile, NRPS officers said the investigation is still ongoing.

