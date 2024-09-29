Pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP cruiser near Muskoka

A pedestrian has died after being struck by an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser on Muskoka Road 169 in Bala.

Officers say the incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The 25-year-old male pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The officer was also taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Muskoka Road 169 was closed between Sutton Drive and Bala Falls Road while investigators gathered evidence.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will investigate the cottage country collision to determine if the officer’s actions caused the man’s death.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police, among other officials, that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.