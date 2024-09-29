Who were the 7 high-ranking Hezbollah officials killed over the past week?

FILE - Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah, speaks to the crowd in a rare public appearance during Ashura, that marks the death of Shiite Islam's Imam Hussein, in the suburbs of Beirut, Nov. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)

By Kareem Chehayeb And Jack Jeffery, The Associated Press

Posted September 29, 2024 4:27 pm.

Last Updated September 29, 2024 5:18 pm.

BEIRUT (AP) — In just over a week, intensified Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed seven high-ranking commanders and officials from the powerful Hezbollah militant group, including the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

The move left Lebanon and much of the Mideast in shock as Israeli officials celebrated major military and intelligence breakthroughs.

Hezbollah had opened a front to support its ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip a day after the Palestinian group’s surprise attack into southern Israel.

The recent strikes in Lebanon and the assassination of Nasrallah are a significant escalation in the war in the Middle East, this time between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s most powerful military and political force now finds itself trying to recuperate from severe blows, having lost key members who have been part of Hezbollah since its establishment in the early 1980s.

Chief among them was Nasrallah, who was killed in a series of airstrikes that leveled several buildings in southern Beirut. Others were lesser-known in the outside world, but still key to Hezbollah’s operations.

Hassan Nasrallah

Since 1992, Nasrallah had led the group through several wars with Israel, and oversaw the party’s transformation into a powerful player in Lebanon. Hezbollah entered Lebanon’s political arena while also taking part in regional conflicts that made it the most powerful paramilitary force. After Syria’s uprising 2011 spiraled into civil war, Hezbollah played a pivotal role in keeping Syrian President Bashar Assad in power. Under Nasrallah, Hezbollah also helped develop the capabilities of fellow Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq and Yemen.

Nasrallah is a divisive figure in Lebanon, with his supporters hailing him for ending Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon in 2000, and his opponents decrying him for the group’s weapons stockpile and making unilateral decisions that they say serves an agenda for Tehran and allies.

Nabil Kaouk

Kaouk, who was killed in an airstrike Saturday, was the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council. He joined the militant group in its early days in the 1980s. Kaouk also served as Hezbollah’s military commander in south Lebanon from 1995 until 2010. He made several media appearances and gave speeches to supporters, including in funerals for killed Hezbollah militants. He had been seen as a potential successor to Nasrallah.

Ibrahim Akil

Akil was a top commander and led Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces, which Israel has been trying to push further away from its border with Lebanon. He was also a member of its highest military body, the Jihad Council, and for years had been on the United States’ wanted list. The U.S. State Department says Akil was part of the group that carried out the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and orchestrated the taking of German and American hostages.

Ahmad Wehbe

Wehbe was a commander of the Radwan Forces and played a crucial role in developing the group since its formation almost two decades ago. He was killed alongside Akil in an airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs that struck and leveled a building.

Ali Karaki

Karaki led Hezbollah’s southern front, playing a key role in the ongoing conflict. The U.S. described him as a significant figure in the militant group’s leadership. Little is known about Karaki, who was killed alongside Nasrallah.

Mohammad Surour

Surour was the head of Hezbollah’s drone unit, which was used for the first time in this current conflict with Israel. Under his leadership, Hezbollah launched exploding and reconnaissance drones deep into Israel, penetrating its defense systems which had mostly focused on the group’s rockets and missiles.

Ibrahim Kobeissi

Kobeissi led Hezbollah’s missile unit. The Israeli military says Kobeissi planned the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli soldiers at the northern border in 2000, whose bodies were returned in a prisoner swap with Hezbollah four years later.

Other senior commanders killed in action

Even in the months before the recent escalation of the war with Hezbollah, Israel’s military had targeted top commanders, most notably Fuad Shukur in late July, hours before an explosion in Iran widely blamed on Israel killed the leader of the Palestinian Hamas militant group Ismail Haniyeh. The U.S. accuses Fuad Shukur of orchestrating the 1983 bombing in Beirut that killed 241 American servicemen.

Leaders of key units in the south, Jawad Tawil, Taleb Abdullah, and Mohammad Nasser, who over several decades became instrumental members of Hezbollah’s military activity were all assassinated.

Who is left?

Nasrallah’s second-in-command Naim Kassem is the most senior member of the organization. Kassem has been Hezbollah’s deputy leader since 1991, and is among its founding members. On several occasions, local news networks were quick to assume that an Israeli strike in southern Beirut may have targeted Kassem.

Kassem is only top official of the militant group who has conducted interviews with local and international media in the ongoing conflict.

The deputy leader appears to be involved in various aspects of the militant group, both in top political and security matters, but also in matters related to Hezbollah’s theocratic and charity initiatives to the Shia Muslim community in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hashim Safieddine who heads Hezbollah’s central council, is tipped to be Nasrallah’s successor. Safieddine is a cousin of the late Hezbollah leader, and his son is married to the daughter of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020. Like Nasrallah, Safieddine joined Hezbollah early on and similarly wears a black turban.

Talal Hamieh and Abu Ali Reda are the two remaining top commanders from Hezbollah who are alive and apparently on the Israeli military’s crosshairs.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured after being stabbed in east-end Toronto home, man arrested: police
Woman seriously injured after being stabbed in east-end Toronto home, man arrested: police

Toronto police officers didn't release many details, but say the incident happened before 5 p.m. at a home near Orton Park and Ellesmere roads.

17m ago

Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests
Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Walz and JD Vance might have the chance to reshape the political landscape Tuesday in their first and only debate. Vice presidential picks have traditionally taken on the role...

10h ago

2nd person charged in Niagara Falls, Ont., explosive devices investigation
2nd person charged in Niagara Falls, Ont., explosive devices investigation

Niagara Regional Police Service officers say they found improvised explosive devices in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home on Sept. 4.

1h ago

Man in his 50s stabbed near Moss Park on Sunday morning
Man in his 50s stabbed near Moss Park on Sunday morning

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street near Moss Park around 7:22 a.m. One...

7h ago

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured after being stabbed in east-end Toronto home, man arrested: police
Woman seriously injured after being stabbed in east-end Toronto home, man arrested: police

Toronto police officers didn't release many details, but say the incident happened before 5 p.m. at a home near Orton Park and Ellesmere roads.

17m ago

Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests
Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Walz and JD Vance might have the chance to reshape the political landscape Tuesday in their first and only debate. Vice presidential picks have traditionally taken on the role...

10h ago

2nd person charged in Niagara Falls, Ont., explosive devices investigation
2nd person charged in Niagara Falls, Ont., explosive devices investigation

Niagara Regional Police Service officers say they found improvised explosive devices in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home on Sept. 4.

1h ago

Man in his 50s stabbed near Moss Park on Sunday morning
Man in his 50s stabbed near Moss Park on Sunday morning

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street near Moss Park around 7:22 a.m. One...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Cloudy conditions to end the weekend
Cloudy conditions to end the weekend

Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of rain showers for Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Helene continue to impact southern Ontario.

23h ago

2:59
Rally to end gun violence in Toronto
Rally to end gun violence in Toronto

Amid a rise in shootings this year in Toronto, community members and organizations march in a continued push towards making the city free of gun violence, while also remembering the life of a fearless anti-gun violence advocate. Afua Baah reports.

23h ago

2:14
Halloween Haunt makes spooky return to Canada's Wonderland
Halloween Haunt makes spooky return to Canada's Wonderland

Halloween Haunt returns to Canada's Wonderland. As Jazan Grewal reports, the amusement park has completely transformed into a spooky town featuring corn mazes, scare zones and hundreds of monsters.
3:56
'Leslieville Dollhouse' to take down dolls.
'Leslieville Dollhouse' to take down dolls.

The new owners of the iconic house in Toronto will hold an event this weekend in hopes to get rid of the dolls. City News speaks to the new owner.
2:46
OPP now investigating six cases of rocks being hurled at moving cars in York Region
OPP now investigating six cases of rocks being hurled at moving cars in York Region

The OPP is calling it a 'serious public safety issue' as they investigate six cases of rocks being thrown at moving cars in Markham. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos