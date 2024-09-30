Biden administration doubles down on tough asylum restrictions at border

FILE - A vehicle drives along the U.S. side of the US-Mexico border wall in Nogales, Ariz., June 25, 2024. The Biden administration is making asylum restrictions at the southern border even tougher. The changes come in the middle of an election campaign where border security is a key concern for voters, and the administration is increasingly eager to show voters it's taking a hard stance. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)

By Rebecca Santana, The Associated Press

Posted September 30, 2024 1:46 pm.

Last Updated September 30, 2024 2:43 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday it is making asylum restrictions at the southern border even tougher, as it’s increasingly eager to show voters uneasy over immigration that it is taking a hard stance on border security.

The new rules, which toughen restrictions announced in June, bar migrants from being granted asylum when U.S. officials deem that the southern border is overwhelmed.

Under the previous rules, the U.S. could restrict asylum access when the number of migrants trying to enter the country between the official border crossings hit 2,500 per day. The daily numbers had to average below 1,500 per day for a week in order for the restrictions to be lifted.

But the version rolled out Monday says the daily numbers will have to be below 1,500 for nearly a month before the restrictions can be lifted. And the administration is now counting all children toward that number, whereas previously only migrant children from Mexico were counted.

These changes will make it much more difficult to lift the restrictions and allow people entering the country between the official border crossings eventually to apply for asylum in the U.S.

Immigration advocates already had harshly criticized the restrictions announced in June, saying the administration was slashing away at vital protections for people fleeing persecution.

But the administration has touted its asylum restrictions, saying they have led to serious drops in the number of migrants coming to the southern border.

The new restrictions go into effect Tuesday.

Rebecca Santana, The Associated Press

