Man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges

Ryan Wesley Routh takes part in a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

By Stephany Matat And Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

Posted September 30, 2024 12:23 pm.

Last Updated September 30, 2024 12:51 pm.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man who authorities say spent 12 hours camped outside Donald Trump’s golf course before Secret Service spotted him with a rifle pleaded not guilty on Monday to federal charges including attempted assassination.

Ryan Wesley Routh appeared briefly in the federal court in West Palm Beach days after a grand jury handed down a five-count indictment stemming from the second attempt on Trump’s life since July.

Routh entered the courtroom handcuffed in a tan jumpsuit and waved his hands at reporters gathered to watch the proceedings. His lawyers declined to comment after the hearing.

The assassination attempt was thwarted when a member of his Secret Service protective detail spotted Routh’s rifle barrel protruding through the golf course fence line, ahead of where Trump was playing, authorities say. The agent fired in the direction of Routh, who sped away and was arrested in a neighboring county.

Routh did not fire any rounds and did not have Trump in his line of sight, officials have said. He left behind a digital camera, a backpack, a loaded SKS-style rifle with a scope and a plastic bag containing food.

Prosecutors have said that he had written of his plans to kill Trump in a handwritten note months before his Sept. 15 arrest in which he referred to his actions as a failed “assassination attempt on Donald Trump” and offered $150,000 for anyone who could “finish the job.” That note was in a box that Routh had apparently dropped off at the home of an unidentified witness months before his arrest.

Monday’s hearing was held before a magistrate judge. But further proceedings will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump and was also assigned to the criminal case accusing the former president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Cannon generated intense scrutiny for her handling of Trump’s criminal case, which she dismissed in July — a decision now being appealed by special counsel Jack Smith’s team.

Routh’s arrest came two months after Trump was shot and wounded in the ear in an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has acknowledged failings leading up to that shooting but has said that security worked as it should have to thwart a potential attack in Florida.

Routh was initially charged in a criminal complaint only with gun offenses before prosecutors pursued additional charges before a grand jury. Prosecutors will often quickly bring the first easily provable charges they can and then add more serious charges later as the investigation unfolds.

Other charges he faces include illegally possessing his gun in spite of multiple felony convictions, including two charges of possessing stolen goods in 2002 in North Carolina. He’s also accused of having a weapon with a serial number that was obliterated and unreadable to the naked eye, in violation of federal law.

____

Richer reported from Washington.

Stephany Matat And Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vast majority of residents want to keep Canada's door open for immigrants: CityNews poll
Vast majority of residents want to keep Canada's door open for immigrants: CityNews poll

The vast majority of residents across four major cities in Canada say they want to keep the door open for immigrants to enter the country, according to a new poll. However, the poll, conducted by Maru...

5h ago

Rock band Oasis coming to Toronto as part of 2025 North American reunion tour
Rock band Oasis coming to Toronto as part of 2025 North American reunion tour

Oasis is coming to Toronto, after all. The English rock band, composed of brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, will bring their highly anticipated 2025 tour to Canada, specifically to Toronto, on Aug....

5h ago

Suspects sought after police officers allegedly spat on, assaulted during Toronto demonstrations
Suspects sought after police officers allegedly spat on, assaulted during Toronto demonstrations

Police have identified two outstanding suspects and released a photo of a third after they allegedly spat on and assaulted officers during rowdy demonstrations in Toronto. Investigators say demonstrators...

1h ago

Man fatally shot in North York, police investigating
Man fatally shot in North York, police investigating

A man was shot and killed in North York on Monday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers responded to the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue area just before 7:30 a.m. One male victim...

4h ago

Top Stories

Vast majority of residents want to keep Canada's door open for immigrants: CityNews poll
Vast majority of residents want to keep Canada's door open for immigrants: CityNews poll

The vast majority of residents across four major cities in Canada say they want to keep the door open for immigrants to enter the country, according to a new poll. However, the poll, conducted by Maru...

5h ago

Rock band Oasis coming to Toronto as part of 2025 North American reunion tour
Rock band Oasis coming to Toronto as part of 2025 North American reunion tour

Oasis is coming to Toronto, after all. The English rock band, composed of brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, will bring their highly anticipated 2025 tour to Canada, specifically to Toronto, on Aug....

5h ago

Suspects sought after police officers allegedly spat on, assaulted during Toronto demonstrations
Suspects sought after police officers allegedly spat on, assaulted during Toronto demonstrations

Police have identified two outstanding suspects and released a photo of a third after they allegedly spat on and assaulted officers during rowdy demonstrations in Toronto. Investigators say demonstrators...

1h ago

Man fatally shot in North York, police investigating
Man fatally shot in North York, police investigating

A man was shot and killed in North York on Monday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers responded to the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue area just before 7:30 a.m. One male victim...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:39
Woman dead after east-end stabbing, man arrested: Toronto police
Woman dead after east-end stabbing, man arrested: Toronto police

A woman has been fatally stabbed inside an east-end Toronto home and a man has been arrested, police officers say.

15h ago

3:11
That's all for the Blue Jays this year
That's all for the Blue Jays this year

The Toronto Blue Jays played their last game at the Rogers Centre for the 2024 MLB season. David Zura gathers reactions from fans outside the stadium.

20h ago

1:46
Cool temperatures coming to the GTA mid-week
Cool temperatures coming to the GTA mid-week

Carl Lam has more on the cooldown the Greater Toronto Area is expected to see during the week.

20h ago

1:19
Halloween fun fair brings displays, rides and vendors to Etobicoke mall
Halloween fun fair brings displays, rides and vendors to Etobicoke mall

Sherway Gardens has kicked off its Halloween celebrations. An outdoor fun fair, pumpkin sculptures and a nighttime light display are some of what you can find at 'Pumpkinville.' Tickets are required for entry.

20h ago

2:06
Cloudy conditions to end the weekend
Cloudy conditions to end the weekend

Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of rain showers for Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Helene continue to impact southern Ontario.
More Videos