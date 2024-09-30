McMaster Children’s Hospital to resume tonsil surgery after review into deaths

McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton.
McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton. Google Street View.

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted September 30, 2024 9:14 pm.

Last Updated September 30, 2024 9:20 pm.

McMaster Children’s Hospital says it will resume tonsil and adenoid surgeries next week, almost four months after two children died following the procedure.

Hamilton Health Sciences said Monday that an external review by independent experts launched in June did not find any specific issues with the hospital’s ear, nose and throat surgical program.

“The review is now complete and did not identify any specific actions, absence of actions, quality of care concerns, or systems issues that directly or indirectly contributed to the two deaths,” the organization said in a statement.

Pediatric tonsil and adenoid surgeries were paused at the hospital on June 4 after one child died the day after surgery and another died nine days after their procedure.

At the time, the chief of pediatric surgery at McMaster Children’s Hospital called the deaths “tragic” and “very rare” in an online video offering condolences to the patients’ families.

The hospital said it’s now in the process of scheduling postponed surgeries, and the procedures will resume Oct. 7.

Hamilton Health Sciences said it also conducted internal quality of care reviews “which will inform changes to our policies and procedures,” but did not provide any details.

Its website says 584 pediatric tonsil and/or adenoid surgeries were performed at McMaster Children’s Hospital last year. Of those procedures, 5.8 per cent of patients returned to the emergency department after they were discharged.

The Canadian Society of Otolaryngology has said that overall, about five per cent of tonsillectomy patients bleed after surgery and return to hospital.

Members of Indigenous community call on all levels of government to help fulfill remaining TRC calls to action
Members of Indigenous community call on all levels of government to help fulfill remaining TRC calls to action

Indigenous organization Na-Me-Res held its third annual Day of Remembrance on Monday. The gathering provided an opportunity for members of the community to share a piece of their sacred culture with all...

4h ago

Male youth rushed to hospital after shooting in St. Lawrence area
Male youth rushed to hospital after shooting in St. Lawrence area

A male youth has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in the St. Lawrence area. Toronto police were called to The Esplanade and Berkeley Street just before 9:20 p.m. for reports of gunshots. A...

1h ago

'I had to lie to get a mammogram': Woman says being untruthful may have saved her life
'I had to lie to get a mammogram': Woman says being untruthful may have saved her life

In our Speakers Corner report, we hear from an Oshawa woman who admits to lying at a recent medical appointment so she could get a mammogram. Earlier this year, 38-year-old Sidra Lone was busy raising...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Vast majority of residents want to keep Canada's door open for immigrants but with limits: CityNews poll
Vast majority of residents want to keep Canada's door open for immigrants but with limits: CityNews poll

The vast majority of residents across four major cities in Canada say they want to keep the door open for immigrants to enter the country, according to a new poll. However, the poll, conducted by Maru...

6h ago

3:47
Torontonians feel the number of immigrants should be reduced: poll
Torontonians feel the number of immigrants should be reduced: poll

Canada should limit the amount of applications for new immigrants over the next two years, according to the CityNews Manu Public Opinion poll. International students top the list, followed by refugees. Mark McAllister offers more insight.

4h ago

3:11
Woman says lying to her doctor actually saved her life
Woman says lying to her doctor actually saved her life

In our Speakers Corner report, we hear from an Oshawa woman who admits to lying at a recent medical appointment so she could get a mammogram.

7h ago

0:39
Woman dead after east-end stabbing, man arrested: Toronto police
Woman dead after east-end stabbing, man arrested: Toronto police

A woman has been fatally stabbed inside an east-end Toronto home and a man has been arrested, police officers say.

23h ago

3:11
That's all for the Blue Jays this year
That's all for the Blue Jays this year

The Toronto Blue Jays played their last game at the Rogers Centre for the 2024 MLB season. David Zura gathers reactions from fans outside the stadium.

1:46
Cool temperatures coming to the GTA mid-week
Cool temperatures coming to the GTA mid-week

Carl Lam has more on the cooldown the Greater Toronto Area is expected to see during the week.
