Hall of Fame NBA centre Dikembe Mutombo dead at 58

Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA global ambassador Dikembe Mutombo died on Monday at age 58 after a battle with brain cancer, the NBA announced.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.”

A native of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mutombo played 18 seasons in the NBA and is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time. His four Defensive Player of the Year awards are tied for the most with Ben Wallace and Rudy Gobert.

Between stints with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets, Mutombo racked up eight All-Star appearances, three All-NBA appearances, six All-Defence appearances and was the three-time block leader.

He averaged 9.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over his career. He also picked up a notable 2.8 blocks per game, with each shot-stuffing effort followed by his patented finger-wag celebration.

More than that, Mutombo was an active humanitarian, well-known for his charity work helping his native Democratic Republic of the Congo. He has received humanitarian awards from Harvard Medical School and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health among others.

“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core,” Silver said in his statement.

“He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of travelling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years – with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.

“Dikembe’s indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life. I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe’s big heart, and I will miss him dearly. On behalf of the entire NBA family, I send my deepest condolences to Dikembe’s wife, Rose, and their children; his many friends; and the global basketball community which he truly loved and which loved him back.”