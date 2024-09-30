Oasis is coming to Toronto, after all.

The English rock band, composed of brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, will bring their highly anticipated 2025 tour to Canada, specifically to Toronto, on Aug. 24, 2025, at Live Nation’s recently revealed Rogers Stadium.

The international tour will include stops in South America, Asia and Australia. NME was the first to report on the latest 2025 tour dates.

“America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along,” the band said in a new statement, announcing the North American dates.

“America.

Oasis is coming.

You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

Oasis will tour North America in 2025!

Register for the North American ticket pre-sale private ballot ????https://t.co/A0zRW3s9vA

The pre-sale will take place Thursday, 3rd October.

Tickets… pic.twitter.com/s0fGcunAJC — Oasis (@oasis) September 30, 2024

Oasis has performed in the Toronto area in the past, with shows in 1995 and 2005 at the Molson Amphitheatre (now Budweiser Stage) and Kool Haus, as well as in 1996 at Molson Park in Barrie, Ont.

Toronto tickets will go on pre-sale on Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. ET, and the general sale will be held on Oct. 4 at noon ET. Rock band Cage the Elephant will accompany Oasis on the North American tour.

In August, almost 15 years after their 2009 split, Oasis announced they would reunite for performances in the UK and Ireland in July and August 2025. The Gallagher brothers, now aged 57 and 51, haven’t played together live, but they both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs.

Oasis is now scheduled to play 17 gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin, starting at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4, 2025.

More than one million tickets went on sale in the UK, with prices starting at about 74 pounds (just under $100 USD) and rising to a 506-pound ($666 USD) package that includes a pre-show party and merchandise.

Many fans were frustrated in their attempts to secure tickets. Some people attempting to get onto the handful of authorized sales sites, including Ticketmaster, received error messages.

Oasis issued a warning, saying tickets could only be resold at face value through authorized sites.

“Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters,” it said in a statement.

Representatives for Oasis later said that all the tickets were sold but hinted more shows may be announced, saying, “Anticipation for details of the tour’s international dates is now rapidly mounting.”

Oasis legacy

Oasis was one of the dominant British acts of the 1990s, producing hits including “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

Oasis had several notable tours throughout their career, including local sets for their debut album, “Definitely Maybe.” This preceded the “(What’s the Story?) Morning Glory” tour of 1995 and 1996. The tour had disruptions and cancellations due to Noel walking out of the group twice and Liam pulling out of a U.S. leg.

Other tours included “Be Here Now” (1997-1998), “Standing on the Shoulder of Giants” (2000), “Heathen Chemistry” (2002-2003), “Don’t Believe the Truth” (2005-2006), and their final tour in 2008.

Oasis split in 2009, with Noel Gallagher quitting the band after a backstage altercation with his brother at a festival near Paris. Noel told the AP in a 2011 interview that he left after an incident in which younger brother Liam started wielding a guitar “like an axe.”

In 2019, Liam Gallagher told the AP he was ready to reconcile.

“The most important thing is about me and him being brothers,” Liam said. “[Noel] thinks I’m desperate to get the band back together for money. But I didn’t join the band to make money. I joined the band to have fun and to see the world.”

With files from The Associated Press