Male youth rushed to hospital after shooting in St. Lawrence area

A person has been taken to hospital after being shot in the St. Lawrence area. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 30, 2024 9:44 pm.

Last Updated September 30, 2024 10:36 pm.

A male youth has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in the St. Lawrence area.

Toronto police were called to The Esplanade and Berkeley Street just before 9:20 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

A victim was located on scene with injuries and he was transported to hospital via an emergency run with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspects were spotted fleeing the scene but a description has not been made available.

More to come

