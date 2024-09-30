Male youth rushed to hospital after shooting in St. Lawrence area
Posted September 30, 2024 9:44 pm.
Last Updated September 30, 2024 10:36 pm.
A male youth has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in the St. Lawrence area.
Toronto police were called to The Esplanade and Berkeley Street just before 9:20 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
A victim was located on scene with injuries and he was transported to hospital via an emergency run with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Suspects were spotted fleeing the scene but a description has not been made available.
More to come