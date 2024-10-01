Is AI raising your rent?

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating a piece of software that it alleges helps landlords share private information and suggests rent increases accordingly. It says this amounts to digital price fixing, with rents routinely rising by more than expected where the software is used. In Canada, a recent affidavit revealed one corporate landlord admitting to the practice, and the app’s use is likely far more widespread.

Martin Lukacs is a managing editor at The Breach. “The guy who was instrumental to designing the app once said that landlords have ‘too much empathy’ compared to algorithmic pricing software,” says Lukac, “so I think of it as a devil’s landlord advocate on your right shoulder just whispering in your ear, ‘go higher, go higher, go higher.’”

How does algorithmic pricing work on your rent? And what else will it work on next?