Frank Fritz of the reality TV Show ‘American Pickers’ dies at 60

FILE - This image released by Craftsman shows Frank Fritz from the History channel series "American Pickers," during the Craftsman Finding America's Treasures event at the Sears Hometown Store in Clinton, Iowa on May 7, 2011. Fritz, a Davenport native, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 at age 60. (Mark Hirsch/Craftsman via AP)

By Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press

Posted October 1, 2024 5:42 pm.

Last Updated October 1, 2024 6:26 pm.

Frank Fritz, part of a two-man team who drove around the U.S. looking for antiques and collectibles to buy and resell on the reality show “American Pickers,” has died.

He died Monday night at a hospice facility in Davenport, Iowa, said Annette Oberlander, a longtime friend. She said he was 60, not 58, as some websites and news sources said.

She said she was at his bedside, as was Mike Wolfe, who starred with Fritz for more than a decade on the History Channel program.

“The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself,” Wolfe said an Instagram post mourning the loss of his friend.

In American Pickers, Fritz and Wolfe visited mainly small towns and rural areas in search of items. They often would crawl through dusty barns and crowded garages, flashlight in hand to dig out items that they could resell at an antique shop in Iowa.

Fritz often was drawn to antique toys, and he would banter in a good-natured way with sellers as they sought to arrive at a price.

Occasionally they would stumble upon more notable finds, such as a dilapidated van in the woods of a small Massachusetts town that the band Aerosmith toured in before they started filling stadiums with tens of thousands of fans.

Oberlander said Fritz had a stroke in 2022 and never fully recovered. She said a celebration of life, which will include a motorcycle run, will likely happen in the spring.

“He was a fierce friend,” Oberlander said. “He leaves behind an incredible amount of friendships because that’s what was most important to him. A very large amount of friendships. Close friendships.”

Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows
Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows

JERUSALEM (AP) — Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens...

1h ago

2 women found dead in Courtice home, man arrested
2 women found dead in Courtice home, man arrested

Two women have been found dead at a home in Courtice. Durham police say they were called to a house on Moulton Court on Tuesday. The women were found with obvious signs of trauma. A child was located...

1h ago

Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation
Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation

The second teen to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not serve any more time in custody but will spend close to two years under probation. The girl pleaded guilty to manslaughter...

3h ago

Liberals survive second non-confidence vote
Liberals survive second non-confidence vote

Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has survived a second non-confidence vote brought forward by Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives after the NDP and Bloc Québécois once again voted against it in the House...

35m ago

Top Stories

Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows
Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows

JERUSALEM (AP) — Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens...

1h ago

2 women found dead in Courtice home, man arrested
2 women found dead in Courtice home, man arrested

Two women have been found dead at a home in Courtice. Durham police say they were called to a house on Moulton Court on Tuesday. The women were found with obvious signs of trauma. A child was located...

1h ago

Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation
Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation

The second teen to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not serve any more time in custody but will spend close to two years under probation. The girl pleaded guilty to manslaughter...

3h ago

Liberals survive second non-confidence vote
Liberals survive second non-confidence vote

Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has survived a second non-confidence vote brought forward by Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives after the NDP and Bloc Québécois once again voted against it in the House...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Toronto police now investigating four separate homicides
Toronto police now investigating four separate homicides

It's been a deadly 72 hours across the city with four homicides in only three days. Shauna Hunt on the latest fatal shooting near Lawrence and Allen Road.

6h ago

2:50
Could you survive off $17.20 an hour?
Could you survive off $17.20 an hour?

Ontario's minimum wage goes up today to the second-highest rate in the country. But as Caryn Ceolin reports, it's still a lot lower than what's needed to pay the bills.

8h ago

2:51
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon

As cross-border rocket fire continues to ramp up between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter is hinting towards a ground offensive in Lebanon. Karling Donoghue reports.

22h ago

3:47
Torontonians feel the number of immigrants should be reduced: poll
Torontonians feel the number of immigrants should be reduced: poll

Canada should limit the amount of applications for new immigrants over the next two years, according to the CityNews Manu Public Opinion poll. International students top the list, followed by refugees. Mark McAllister offers more insight.

2:27
Oasis promising better ticket sale model for Toronto fans
Oasis promising better ticket sale model for Toronto fans

The Oasis North American tour will kick off in Toronto next year. Michelle Mackey reports on how the ticket sale debacle in the UK has the band vowing to do things differently for Canadians.

More Videos