Lack of ambition in Canada creating ‘600-pound beaver in the room’: Shopify president

Shopify President Harley Finkelstein is pictured at the the company's headquarters in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Shopify president Harley Finkelstein says Canadian companies have to address what he calls "the 600-pound beaver" in the room. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted October 1, 2024 8:55 pm.

Last Updated October 1, 2024 9:02 pm.

The president of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc. wants Canada to address a problem he calls “the 600-pound beaver in the room.”

Harley Finkelstein says that problem is a lack of ambition that’s permeating the Canadian psyche and weighing down the country’s tech sector.

He says the lack of ambition has left Canadian companies with a reputation for being acquired while their U.S. competitors grow more dominant by taking them over.

Finkelstein instead wants Canadian companies to focus on striving for more rather than settling for being acquired.

He also adds that he wants more companies to be headquartered in Canada rather than the country being treated like a branch plant for bigger organizations.

Finkelstein’s remarks came in a conversation with astronaut Chris Hadfield during the opening night of the Elevate technology conference in Toronto, where “Dragons’ Den” star Arlene Dickinson and Olympic champion breaker Phil Wizard also took the stage.

