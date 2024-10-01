One man is dead, and another man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following separate overnight shootings in North York and East York.

Authorities were notified of gunshots heard in the Lawrence Avenue West and Marlee Avenue area in North York at around midnight in the parking lot of Lawrence Allen Centre.

A man in his 30s or 40s was found shot and later died in hospital. The homicide unit is investigating.

Police sources tell 680News Radio the victim was shot multiple times.

Authorities were notified of gunshots heard in the Lawrence Avenue West and Marlee Avenue area near Lawrence West Station at around midnight. Photo: Bryan Carey/CityNews.

Investigators were called to the Eglinton Avenue East and Brentcliffe Road area in East York at around 1 a.m. for reports of another shooting.

A man in his 40s was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The investigations are ongoing.