Peel police seek suspect in Brampton sexual assault

Peel Regional Police are trying to track down a suspect after a sexual assault in Brampton on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say a 27-year-old woman was walking in the Mclaughlin Road and Bovaird Drive area at around noon when she was approached by a man who asked her for directions, then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as South Asian with a slim build and light skin.

He’s around 25 to 30 years old, with black hair, a receding hairline and unshaven face.

He was wearing a light-coloured Nike T-shirt, black shorts with a vertical white stripe and sandals.