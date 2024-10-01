Peel police seek suspect in Brampton sexual assault

Peel Regional Police shoulder badge and cruiser
Peel Regional Police shoulder badge and cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 1, 2024 6:22 pm.

Peel Regional Police are trying to track down a suspect after a sexual assault in Brampton on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say a 27-year-old woman was walking in the Mclaughlin Road and Bovaird Drive area at around noon when she was approached by a man who asked her for directions, then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as South Asian with a slim build and light skin.

He’s around 25 to 30 years old, with black hair, a receding hairline and unshaven face.

He was wearing a light-coloured Nike T-shirt, black shorts with a vertical white stripe and sandals.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows
Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows

JERUSALEM (AP) — Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens...

1h ago

2 women found dead in Courtice home, man arrested
2 women found dead in Courtice home, man arrested

Two women have been found dead at a home in Courtice. Durham police say they were called to a house on Moulton Court on Tuesday. The women were found with obvious signs of trauma. A child was located...

1h ago

Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation
Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation

The second teen to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not serve any more time in custody but will spend close to two years under probation. The girl pleaded guilty to manslaughter...

3h ago

Liberals survive second non-confidence vote
Liberals survive second non-confidence vote

Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has survived a second non-confidence vote brought forward by Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives after the NDP and Bloc Québécois once again voted against it in the House...

34m ago

Top Stories

Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows
Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows

JERUSALEM (AP) — Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens...

1h ago

2 women found dead in Courtice home, man arrested
2 women found dead in Courtice home, man arrested

Two women have been found dead at a home in Courtice. Durham police say they were called to a house on Moulton Court on Tuesday. The women were found with obvious signs of trauma. A child was located...

1h ago

Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation
Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation

The second teen to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not serve any more time in custody but will spend close to two years under probation. The girl pleaded guilty to manslaughter...

3h ago

Liberals survive second non-confidence vote
Liberals survive second non-confidence vote

Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has survived a second non-confidence vote brought forward by Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives after the NDP and Bloc Québécois once again voted against it in the House...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Toronto police now investigating four separate homicides
Toronto police now investigating four separate homicides

It's been a deadly 72 hours across the city with four homicides in only three days. Shauna Hunt on the latest fatal shooting near Lawrence and Allen Road.

6h ago

2:50
Could you survive off $17.20 an hour?
Could you survive off $17.20 an hour?

Ontario's minimum wage goes up today to the second-highest rate in the country. But as Caryn Ceolin reports, it's still a lot lower than what's needed to pay the bills.

8h ago

2:51
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon

As cross-border rocket fire continues to ramp up between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter is hinting towards a ground offensive in Lebanon. Karling Donoghue reports.

22h ago

3:47
Torontonians feel the number of immigrants should be reduced: poll
Torontonians feel the number of immigrants should be reduced: poll

Canada should limit the amount of applications for new immigrants over the next two years, according to the CityNews Manu Public Opinion poll. International students top the list, followed by refugees. Mark McAllister offers more insight.

2:27
Oasis promising better ticket sale model for Toronto fans
Oasis promising better ticket sale model for Toronto fans

The Oasis North American tour will kick off in Toronto next year. Michelle Mackey reports on how the ticket sale debacle in the UK has the band vowing to do things differently for Canadians.

More Videos