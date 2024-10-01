Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation

The second teen to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not serve any more time in custody but will spend close to two years under probation.

The girl pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year in the 2022 death of Kenneth Lee, a 59-year-old man who was living in the city’s shelter system.

In a hearing today, the girl — who was 13 at the time of the incident — was given credit for 15 months of pre-sentence custody and ordered to serve 21 months of probation under an Intensive Support and Supervision Program.

Justice David Stewart Rose noted the girl apologized in court for the pain she has caused and has insights into her conduct, which he said is important in meeting the sentencing goal of accountability.

Rose pointed to the fact that the girl was forced to strip naked during six searches at two facilities where she was held, and was placed in isolation for 24 hours after a judicial order prohibited strip searches, as a “significant mitigating factor.”

Another girl who also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case was sentenced last month to 15 months of probation under an Intensive Support and Supervision Program after she was credited for 15 months of pre-sentence custody.