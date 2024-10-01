Suburbs leading demand uptick for office space in Canadian markets: CBRE report

CREB
A new report says Canada is on pace for its first year of positive office leasing activity since before the pandemic after a third quarter in which six of 10 major markets recorded net positive demand. Office towers are photographed in Toronto on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted October 1, 2024 10:48 am.

Last Updated October 1, 2024 12:10 pm.

TORONTO — Canada is on pace for its first year of positive office leasing activity since before the pandemic after six of 10 major markets recorded net positive demand in the third quarter, according to a report Tuesday.

Toronto led the way during the quarter, with more than 650,000 square feet of positive net absorption — the amount of spaced leased compared with inventory that became available. That was split between downtown and suburban buildings, commercial real estate services firm CBRE said.

The strength was offset by softness in Montreal, Vancouver and Ottawa, which each experienced more than 100,000 square feet of negative net absorption and saw overall office vacancy rates rise quarter-over-quarter.

The report said suburban markets continued to show improvement for the fifth straight quarter, with the national suburban vacancy rate falling one-tenth of a percentage point to 17.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the national downtown vacancy rate rose three-tenths of a percentage point to 19.7 per cent.

Seven Canadian cities recorded declining suburban vacancy in the third quarter, led by London, Toronto and Calgary,

Four markets — Edmonton, Calgary, Waterloo and Winnipeg — had lower downtown vacancy.

CBRE national research managing director Marc Meehan said a gap is emerging between older office buildings, where demand is lagging, and “trophy assets,” which the firm describes as the top tier of space within Class A — typically the newest and most state-of-the art properties.

Vacancy rates for trophy assets fell one-fifth of a percentage point in the quarter, led by demand in Calgary and Toronto. Trophy vacancy reached the lowest level in nearly four years, the report said.

“Owners of older offices have been hard-pressed to find tenants, but the uptick in office demand for quality space is a rising tide that could have broader benefits,” Meehan said in a news release.

“With availability in trophy assets beginning to tighten, demand could flow to the next quality tier of buildings, especially those well-located and with in-demand amenities.”

Another key indicator of office market health, sublet space, declined for a fifth consecutive quarter since peaking in mid-2023, having shaved 2.2 million square feet since then.

CBRE said the current 14.8 million square feet of national sublet space is the lowest level seen in nearly two years, equal to three per cent of Canada’s total office space inventory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Apparent triple shooting in Mississauga leaves 1 man dead, 2 others injured
Apparent triple shooting in Mississauga leaves 1 man dead, 2 others injured

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are searching for suspects following an altercation at a residence in Mississauga that resulted in one man being fatally shot and two others injured overnight. Authorities...

updated

2h ago

Man shot and killed in North York, police investigating separate shooting in East York
Man shot and killed in North York, police investigating separate shooting in East York

One man is dead, and another man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following separate overnight shootings in North York and East York. Authorities were notified of gunshots heard in the...

updated

1h ago

Shifting political allegiances: New OMNI poll shows immigrants supporting Pierre Poilievre 
Shifting political allegiances: New OMNI poll shows immigrants supporting Pierre Poilievre 

When Mark Gravoso arrived in Canada from the Philippines in 2017, he thought it would be a matter of months before he could start working as a registered nurse. He ended up waiting four years to obtain...

1h ago

Man fatally stabbed at west-end plaza, investigation ongoing
Man fatally stabbed at west-end plaza, investigation ongoing

One man is dead following an overnight stabbing in the city's west end. Toronto Paramedic Services said emergency crews were called to a plaza at St. Clair West and Jane Street near Dundas Street West...

4h ago

Top Stories

Apparent triple shooting in Mississauga leaves 1 man dead, 2 others injured
Apparent triple shooting in Mississauga leaves 1 man dead, 2 others injured

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are searching for suspects following an altercation at a residence in Mississauga that resulted in one man being fatally shot and two others injured overnight. Authorities...

updated

2h ago

Man shot and killed in North York, police investigating separate shooting in East York
Man shot and killed in North York, police investigating separate shooting in East York

One man is dead, and another man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following separate overnight shootings in North York and East York. Authorities were notified of gunshots heard in the...

updated

1h ago

Shifting political allegiances: New OMNI poll shows immigrants supporting Pierre Poilievre 
Shifting political allegiances: New OMNI poll shows immigrants supporting Pierre Poilievre 

When Mark Gravoso arrived in Canada from the Philippines in 2017, he thought it would be a matter of months before he could start working as a registered nurse. He ended up waiting four years to obtain...

1h ago

Man fatally stabbed at west-end plaza, investigation ongoing
Man fatally stabbed at west-end plaza, investigation ongoing

One man is dead following an overnight stabbing in the city's west end. Toronto Paramedic Services said emergency crews were called to a plaza at St. Clair West and Jane Street near Dundas Street West...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon

As cross-border rocket fire continues to ramp up between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter is hinting towards a ground offensive in Lebanon. Karling Donoghue reports.

15h ago

3:47
Torontonians feel the number of immigrants should be reduced: poll
Torontonians feel the number of immigrants should be reduced: poll

Canada should limit the amount of applications for new immigrants over the next two years, according to the CityNews Manu Public Opinion poll. International students top the list, followed by refugees. Mark McAllister offers more insight.

17h ago

3:00
Calls for the federal government to fulfill remaining TRC calls to action
Calls for the federal government to fulfill remaining TRC calls to action

As Canadians mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, the Indigenous community is calling on the federal government to complete the remaining TRC calls to action. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

3:24
Family of Toronto’s latest murder victim calls for an end to ‘gun violence’
Family of Toronto’s latest murder victim calls for an end to ‘gun violence’

As police investigate the city’s latest murder, family of the 43-year-old victim is calling for an end to the violence. Shauna Hunt reports.

18h ago

3:11
Woman says lying to her doctor actually saved her life
Woman says lying to her doctor actually saved her life

In our Speakers Corner report, we hear from an Oshawa woman who admits to lying at a recent medical appointment so she could get a mammogram.

20h ago

More Videos