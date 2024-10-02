BMO names Kristin Milchanowski to new chief AI officer role

People make their way past the Bank of Montreal (BMO) building in the Financial District of Toronto, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 2, 2024 12:57 pm.

Last Updated October 2, 2024 1:02 pm.

TORONTO — BMO Financial Group says it has named Kristin Milchanowski to the newly created role of chief artificial intelligence and data officer.

The bank says Milchanowski will oversee several areas including AI, analytics and robotics strategies, as well as data management and data governance across the bank.

Chief technology officer Steve Tennyson says in a statement that Milchanowski will look to use AI to differentiate BMO’s digital offerings from its competitors.

BMO says Milchanowski comes to the role from EY, where she was a global innovation partner focused on AI, high-process computing and quantum technologies. It says she is also an AI associate fellow of the University of Oxford.

The Bank of Canada says the financial sector has been investing in AI to improve customer service, enhance compliance and risk management, and better assess credit and liquidity risk.

However, the central bank has warned that the trend could lead to operational risks including through reliance on a few third-party service providers and potential hallucinations and biases from predictive AI.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford announces speed limit to further increase on 400-series highways
Premier Ford announces speed limit to further increase on 400-series highways

The Ford government is giving the green light for drivers to put pedal to the metal on the province's highways as part of his government's ongoing plans to fight gridlock. Premier Doug Ford announced...

1h ago

TPS will increase police presence ahead of October 7 anniversary
TPS will increase police presence ahead of October 7 anniversary

As the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel approaches, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) is preparing for potential protests and acts of violence. On Wednesday, TPS Chief...

55m ago

Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead in The Junction
Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead in The Junction

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in The Junction on Tuesday. Officers were called to a residence in the area of Keele Street and Dundas Street West just after...

1h ago

Brampton religious studies instructor charged in sexual assault investigation
Brampton religious studies instructor charged in sexual assault investigation

Police in Peel Region have charged a religious studies tutor in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a minor. Investigators say a man went to the home of a 15-year-old boy on Monday,...

5m ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford announces speed limit to further increase on 400-series highways
Premier Ford announces speed limit to further increase on 400-series highways

The Ford government is giving the green light for drivers to put pedal to the metal on the province's highways as part of his government's ongoing plans to fight gridlock. Premier Doug Ford announced...

1h ago

TPS will increase police presence ahead of October 7 anniversary
TPS will increase police presence ahead of October 7 anniversary

As the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel approaches, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) is preparing for potential protests and acts of violence. On Wednesday, TPS Chief...

55m ago

Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead in The Junction
Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead in The Junction

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in The Junction on Tuesday. Officers were called to a residence in the area of Keele Street and Dundas Street West just after...

1h ago

Brampton religious studies instructor charged in sexual assault investigation
Brampton religious studies instructor charged in sexual assault investigation

Police in Peel Region have charged a religious studies tutor in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a minor. Investigators say a man went to the home of a 15-year-old boy on Monday,...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Jacob Hoggard takes the stand in his sexual assault trial
Jacob Hoggard takes the stand in his sexual assault trial

Jacob Hoggard testified he did not sexually assault a woman in Kirkland Lake in 2016. Michelle Mackey has the latest from the trial in Haileybury.

19h ago

2:01
Consortium building Finch West LRT files lawsuit against Ontario government
Consortium building Finch West LRT files lawsuit against Ontario government

Mosaic Transit Group, the private-sector consortium building the 18-stop Finch West LRT, has filed a lawsuit against Metrolinx and the Ontario government over multiple issues, including talks with the TTC. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

2:14
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Mississauga home
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Mississauga home

A man is dead and 2 others injured after suspects forced their way into a Mississauga home. Erica Natividad with details on the shooting and the hunt for suspects.

20h ago

2:42
Majority of immigrants support stricter policies for international student program
Majority of immigrants support stricter policies for international student program

An exclusive Omni News poll finds that a majority of immigrants support stricter policies on Canada's international student program. Dilshad Burman reports.

3h ago

2:23
No-confidence vote fails, again
No-confidence vote fails, again

For the 2nd time in 2 weeks, a Conservative motion declaring no confidence in the government has failed. Meanwhile, the Bloc Québécois use its opposition day, to try and advance its pension top-up bill.

21h ago

More Videos