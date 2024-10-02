Brampton religious studies instructor charged in sexual assault investigation

Police in Peel Region have charged a religious studies tutor in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a minor.

Investigators say a man went to the home of a 15-year-old boy on Monday, Sept. 23, and allegedly sexually assaulted him.

Police say 50-year-old Abdul Qadeer Syed of Brampton was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Syed has been working as a private religious instructor for the past six years, according to police.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe there may be additional victims,” police said in a statement.