Emily Carr painting purchased for $50 at U.S. barn sale heading to auction

A piece titled “Masset, Q.C.I.,” made in 1912 by renowned Canadian artist Emily Carr, is seen in an undated handout reproduction. The piece, which is headed to auction after being recovered from a barn in New York state, depicts an Indigenous memorial post that stood in Masset, a village on B.C.'s Haida Gwaii archipelago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heffel Fine Art Auction House, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Alex Goudge, The Canadian Press

Posted October 2, 2024 4:01 am.

Last Updated October 2, 2024 5:27 am.

When New York-based art dealer Allen Treibitz went to a barn sale in the Hamptons a few months ago, a painting hanging in the old structure immediately caught his eye.

The artwork depicting a carved grizzly bear atop a memorial totem pole bore the signature of iconic Canadian painter Emily Carr, but Treibitz was unfamiliar with her work and legacy. Still, he said he knew there was something special about it.

“It stood out from everything else in that barn,” the 61-year-old, who has been dealing art for more than 40 years, said in a video call.

Treibitz purchased the painting for US$50 and after doing some preliminary research he realized its value was likely much greater.

It wasn’t until he reached out to Canada’s Heffel Fine Art Auction House that he understood the scope of his discovery.

“We were provided photos and there was no doubt in my mind that this was an exciting Cinderella discovery,” auction house president David Heffel said in an interview.

The painting will be auctioned on Nov. 20 in Toronto, with its value estimated at $100,000 to $200,000.

The piece titled “Masset, Q.C.I.,” was painted in 1912 as part of Carr’s efforts to create an extensive record of the artistic heritage of First Nation communities in British Columbia. It depicts an Indigenous memorial post that stood in Masset, a village on the province’s Haida Gwaii archipelago.

The piece is believed to have been a gift to Carr’s friend Nell Cozier and her husband in the 1930s and has been hanging in a barn in the Hamptons since. The couple had moved to the area to work as caretakers for a large estate after originally living in Victoria.

“I see a lot of very interesting things (but) this one is … the most significant thing I’ve ever found,” Treibitz said. “The fact that it was found and that it is back to its home place is very important.”

Carr incorporated techniques and styles she learned while studying art in Paris from 1910 to 1911 into the painting, which included working with vibrant watercolours, former University of Guelph art history professor Gerta Moray said.

Moray, who is the author of a book on First Nations imagery in Carr’s work, said the style of the painting was considered a setback for the artist at the time. Carr was born in Victoria in 1871 and was closely associated with the renowned Group of Seven, which includes Franklin Carmichael, Lawren Harris and A.Y. Jackson.

“Unfortunately, because of her modern Parisian post-Impressionist style, it was not well received locally,” Moray said. “She could not then find a destination for it, either with the provincial museum or getting any number of public purchases.”

Heffel said the painting was found in its original frame and stretcher, and nothing had been done to it since it was hung in the barn.

“It needed a good cleaning and freshening up,” he said.

Carr painted the same memorial post again in 1937, but from a different angle.

Before heading to auction, her 1912 painting will be previewed at Heffel galleries in multiple cities, starting in Calgary on Friday and through the weekend.

It will then be shown in Vancouver from Oct. 16 to 21, in Montreal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, and in Toronto from Nov. 15 to 19.

Treibitz said he would like to see the painting go to a collector of Carr’s work or a museum.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns
Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns

Ontario is staring down a teacher shortage as retirements and student enrolment are both on the rise, and the Ministry of Education expects the situation will start to get...

1h ago

Toronto LRT woes: Finch West lawsuit underway, Eglinton Crosstown won’t open before 2025
Toronto LRT woes: Finch West lawsuit underway, Eglinton Crosstown won’t open before 2025

Mosaic Transit Group filed the lawsuit against the Ontario government in mid-August. It centres around talks involving the TTC and Metrolinx.

12h ago

Majority of immigrants support stricter policies on international student program: OMNI poll
Majority of immigrants support stricter policies on international student program: OMNI poll

A new poll commissioned by Leger exclusively for OMNI found that two-thirds of immigrants (67 per cent), particularly those who have been in Canada for over six years, back stricter international student...

1h ago

Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death is expected to plead guilty
Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death is expected to plead guilty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of two doctors charged in the investigation of the death of Matthew Perry is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in a federal court in Los Angeles to conspiring to distribute the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns
Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns

Ontario is staring down a teacher shortage as retirements and student enrolment are both on the rise, and the Ministry of Education expects the situation will start to get...

1h ago

Toronto LRT woes: Finch West lawsuit underway, Eglinton Crosstown won’t open before 2025
Toronto LRT woes: Finch West lawsuit underway, Eglinton Crosstown won’t open before 2025

Mosaic Transit Group filed the lawsuit against the Ontario government in mid-August. It centres around talks involving the TTC and Metrolinx.

12h ago

Majority of immigrants support stricter policies on international student program: OMNI poll
Majority of immigrants support stricter policies on international student program: OMNI poll

A new poll commissioned by Leger exclusively for OMNI found that two-thirds of immigrants (67 per cent), particularly those who have been in Canada for over six years, back stricter international student...

1h ago

Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death is expected to plead guilty
Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death is expected to plead guilty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of two doctors charged in the investigation of the death of Matthew Perry is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in a federal court in Los Angeles to conspiring to distribute the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Consortium building Finch West LRT files lawsuit against Ontario government
Consortium building Finch West LRT files lawsuit against Ontario government

Mosaic Transit Group, the private-sector consortium building the 18-stop Finch West LRT, has filed a lawsuit against Metrolinx and the Ontario government over multiple issues, including talks with the TTC. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:14
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Mississauga home
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Mississauga home

A man is dead and 2 others injured after suspects forced their way into a Mississauga home. Erica Natividad with details on the shooting and the hunt for suspects.

14h ago

1:54
Toronto police now investigating four separate homicides
Toronto police now investigating four separate homicides

It's been a deadly 72 hours across the city with four homicides in only three days. Shauna Hunt on the latest fatal shooting near Lawrence and Allen Road.

20h ago

2:50
Could you survive off $17.20 an hour?
Could you survive off $17.20 an hour?

Ontario's minimum wage goes up today to the second-highest rate in the country. But as Caryn Ceolin reports, it's still a lot lower than what's needed to pay the bills.

22h ago

2:51
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon

As cross-border rocket fire continues to ramp up between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter is hinting towards a ground offensive in Lebanon. Karling Donoghue reports.
More Videos