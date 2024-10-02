Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead in The Junction

Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in The Junction on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of Keele Street and Dundas Street West just after 2 p.m.

Police found a deceased woman, believed to be in her 60s, inside the residence with trauma to her body.

Investigators are working to identify the woman and contact her next-of-kin.

The cause of death is not yet known.

No further details were immediately available.