Man arrested in suspected hate-motivated attack at downtown Toronto office building

Toronto Police have arrested a man who allegedly attacked three people in a downtown office building while hurling racist comments at one of them.

Officers were called to the Yonge and Wellesley Streets area on Tuesday, October 1, at around 11:51 a.m. for reports of an unwanted person in the building.

In a release, police allege the suspect “attended the office building, assaulted three victims while making anti-Asian comments and uttering threats to one of the victims.”

One person suffered minor injuries.

Neil Sa, 27, of Mississauga is facing three counts of assault and one count of uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on November 15, 2024.