The Big Story

‘An inflection point’: Escalation in the Middle East

People and rescue teams search for victims after an Israeli airstrike hit two adjacent buildings, in Ain el-Delb neighbourhood east of the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, on Sept. 29, 2024
FILE - People and rescue teams search for victims after an Israeli airstrike hit two adjacent buildings, in Ain el-Delb neighbourhood east of the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, on Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 2, 2024 7:15 am.

Last Updated October 2, 2024 7:16 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, in the past 48 hours, Israel has invaded Lebanon and Iran has fired missiles directly at Israel. Nobody knows what comes next, but it will be difficult for anyone in the region to back down now. 

Dr. Randa Slim is the director of the Conflict Resolution and Track II Dialogues Program at the Middle East Institute. “We are at a very dangerous point, at an inflection point, where Israel has to decide if it wants to go into a regional escalation,” said Slim. 

Has the larger conflict the world has feared for the past year finally begun? What happens if Israel retaliates? How did the past month lead to this? And what do you need to know to understand what comes next?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns
Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns

Ontario is staring down a teacher shortage as retirements and student enrolment are both on the rise, and the Ministry of Education expects the situation will start to get...

1h ago

Toronto LRT woes: Finch West lawsuit underway, Eglinton Crosstown won’t open before 2025
Toronto LRT woes: Finch West lawsuit underway, Eglinton Crosstown won’t open before 2025

Mosaic Transit Group filed the lawsuit against the Ontario government in mid-August. It centres around talks involving the TTC and Metrolinx.

12h ago

Majority of immigrants support stricter policies on international student program: OMNI poll
Majority of immigrants support stricter policies on international student program: OMNI poll

A new poll commissioned by Leger exclusively for OMNI found that two-thirds of immigrants (67 per cent), particularly those who have been in Canada for over six years, back stricter international student...

2h ago

Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death is expected to plead guilty
Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death is expected to plead guilty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of two doctors charged in the investigation of the death of Matthew Perry is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in a federal court in Los Angeles to conspiring to distribute the...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns
Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns

Ontario is staring down a teacher shortage as retirements and student enrolment are both on the rise, and the Ministry of Education expects the situation will start to get...

1h ago

Toronto LRT woes: Finch West lawsuit underway, Eglinton Crosstown won’t open before 2025
Toronto LRT woes: Finch West lawsuit underway, Eglinton Crosstown won’t open before 2025

Mosaic Transit Group filed the lawsuit against the Ontario government in mid-August. It centres around talks involving the TTC and Metrolinx.

12h ago

Majority of immigrants support stricter policies on international student program: OMNI poll
Majority of immigrants support stricter policies on international student program: OMNI poll

A new poll commissioned by Leger exclusively for OMNI found that two-thirds of immigrants (67 per cent), particularly those who have been in Canada for over six years, back stricter international student...

2h ago

Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death is expected to plead guilty
Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death is expected to plead guilty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of two doctors charged in the investigation of the death of Matthew Perry is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in a federal court in Los Angeles to conspiring to distribute the...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Consortium building Finch West LRT files lawsuit against Ontario government
Consortium building Finch West LRT files lawsuit against Ontario government

Mosaic Transit Group, the private-sector consortium building the 18-stop Finch West LRT, has filed a lawsuit against Metrolinx and the Ontario government over multiple issues, including talks with the TTC. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:14
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Mississauga home
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Mississauga home

A man is dead and 2 others injured after suspects forced their way into a Mississauga home. Erica Natividad with details on the shooting and the hunt for suspects.

14h ago

1:54
Toronto police now investigating four separate homicides
Toronto police now investigating four separate homicides

It's been a deadly 72 hours across the city with four homicides in only three days. Shauna Hunt on the latest fatal shooting near Lawrence and Allen Road.

20h ago

2:50
Could you survive off $17.20 an hour?
Could you survive off $17.20 an hour?

Ontario's minimum wage goes up today to the second-highest rate in the country. But as Caryn Ceolin reports, it's still a lot lower than what's needed to pay the bills.

22h ago

2:51
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon

As cross-border rocket fire continues to ramp up between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter is hinting towards a ground offensive in Lebanon. Karling Donoghue reports.
More Videos