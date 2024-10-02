‘An inflection point’: Escalation in the Middle East

In today’s The Big Story podcast, in the past 48 hours, Israel has invaded Lebanon and Iran has fired missiles directly at Israel. Nobody knows what comes next, but it will be difficult for anyone in the region to back down now.

Dr. Randa Slim is the director of the Conflict Resolution and Track II Dialogues Program at the Middle East Institute. “We are at a very dangerous point, at an inflection point, where Israel has to decide if it wants to go into a regional escalation,” said Slim.

Has the larger conflict the world has feared for the past year finally begun? What happens if Israel retaliates? How did the past month lead to this? And what do you need to know to understand what comes next?