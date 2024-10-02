Pedestrian struck in collision involving 3 vehicles at Avenue and Davenport
Posted October 2, 2024 4:00 pm.
A man has been taken to hospital after a collision involving three cars that led to a pedestrian being struck.
Police were called to Avenue and Davenport Roads just after 2:20 p.m.
The crash led to one vehicle hitting a pole.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are concerned about the hydro potentially falling so there are multiple road closures in the area.