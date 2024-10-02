Prince Harry visits the small mountain kingdom of Lesotho, where he’s called ‘the warrior’

In this photo supplied by the Lesotho Government, Britain's Prince Harry, left, shakes hands with Lesotho's Prime Minister Sam Matekane, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 while visiting the tiny mountain kingdom where he co-founded a youth-focused charity in 2006 in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana. (Lesotho Government via AP)

By Keketso Phakela, The Associated Press

Posted October 2, 2024 12:10 pm.

Last Updated October 2, 2024 1:02 pm.

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Prince Harry is visiting the small mountain kingdom of Lesotho having co-founded a youth charity there in 2006 in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex began his visit Tuesday by meeting with young people and sharing experiences around an evening campfire. He paid a courtesy visit to Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane on Wednesday.

Harry, who turned 40 last month, is also expected to visit Johannesburg in neighboring South Africa on the four-day trip to southern Africa, his first to the region in five years. His wife, Meghan Markle, and children Archie and Lilibet didn’t travel with him.

Harry co-founded the Sentebale charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho initially to help young people affected by HIV/AIDS. It works in Lesotho and Botswana and has evolved into an organization that supports children and young people as they face various challenges related to health, inequality and climate.

Sentebale means “don’t forget me” in the Sesotho language, and the princes established it in memory of both their late mothers.

“We are building a force of young advocates and when they are empowered to use their voices, the strength of their impact will be immense,” Harry said to the young people and others connected to his charity gathered around the campfire. “You might not always realise how significant your influence is, but if it changes even one person’s life, it’s worth it.”

The evening event was held at a children’s center funded by Sentebale in the historic village of Thaba Bosiu, which was once the capital of Lesotho.

Seeiso, 58, called Harry his younger brother, and reminded everyone that Harry had an African title that Seeiso had previously bestowed on him. Seeiso said that Harry was also known as “the warrior” in Lesotho.

Harry, who was dressed casually in a puffer jacket and dark pants, smiled at the compliment.

Seeiso’s father, King Moshoeshoe II, was killed in a car crash in 1996, a year before Princess Diana died in in Paris.

Lesotho, which is sometimes called the “kingdom in the sky” because of its mountainous terrain, celebrates its Independence Day on Friday and is also this year marking 200 years since the country was founded. Harry’s connection with Lesotho, a nation of 2.3 million completely surrounded by South Africa, began when he visited after leaving school and worked with orphaned children.

“Lesotho will always be a second home for Prince Harry, and we are forever grateful for his dedication,” Matekane said, inviting Harry to be part of the independence celebrations.

Harry’s older brother Prince William is planning to visit southern Africa next month, when he will travel to Cape Town, South Africa, for the Earthshot Prize, a global environment award he launched through his Royal Foundation.

Keketso Phakela, The Associated Press


