Tesla posts first quarterly increase in deliveries, but shares slump with investors hoping for more

FILE - Visitors look over a 2024 Cybertruck in the Tesla display at the Electrify Expo, July 14, 2024, in north Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 2, 2024 10:02 am.

Last Updated October 2, 2024 10:47 am.

Low interest financing, sweet lease deals, price cuts and free charging boosted Tesla’s global deliveries in the third quarter, the first increase this year for the electric vehicle maker.

The Austin, Texas, company said Wednesday that it delivered 462,890 vehicles from July through September, bolstered by loans as low as 1.99%, and $299 monthly leases on the Model 3, its least expensive vehicle. It delivered 435,059 vehicles during the same period last year.

The figures for July through September came in slightly higher than analyst estimates of 462,000 for the period, according to data provider FactSet.

However, shares of Tesla Inc. dropped sharply in morning trading, down nearly 4%.

The deliveries were “good and a step in the right direction,” wrote Dan Ives of Wedbush, but that there would be pressure on the company’s stock because investors had been hoping for even better.

“Overall, this is a clear improvement from the first half and we believe getting in the range of 1.8 million for the year is still the key and important bogey,” Ives said.

Tesla has struggled much of the year to sell its aging model lineup as growth in electric vehicle sales in the U.S. and Europe slowed due to concerns with range, price and the ability to charge on trips.

Falling sales early in the year led to once-unheard of discounts for the automaker, cutting into its industry leading profit margins. Analysts estimated that Tesla’s average vehicle sales price was $42,500 for the third quarter, the lowest price in four years.

The sales decline likely will pull down third quarter earnings when they are announced on Oct. 23.

Tesla’s sales decline comes as competition is increasing from legacy and startup automakers, which are trying to nibble away at the company’s market share.

Nearly all of Tesla’s sales came from the smaller and less-expensive Models 3 and Y, with the company selling only 22,915 of its more expensive models that include X and S, as well as the new Cybertruck.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note to investors Tuesday that third-quarter sales would bring a rebound as China sales continue to increase and price and demand stabilizes.” As China continues to heat up on the demand story for Tesla with favorable leasing/financing terms and pent-up demand in the region, we are confident that we will see a significant growth figure in the region,” he wrote.

Europe will continue to be slow with macroeconomic pressures, and U.S. demand should stabilize, Ives wrote.

But BNP Paribas Exane said in an investor note that long term expectations of the market are somewhat high for Tesla. The company said its sales estimates for 2026 and 2027 “remain 10% to 15% below the street, respectively.”

Tesla is scheduled to unveil a purpose built robotaxi at an event next week.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

TPS will increase police presence ahead of October 7 anniversary
TPS will increase police presence ahead of October 7 anniversary

As the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel approaches, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) is preparing for potential protests and acts of violence. On Wednesday, TPS Chief...

19m ago

Majority of immigrants support stricter policies on international student program: OMNI poll
Majority of immigrants support stricter policies on international student program: OMNI poll

A new poll commissioned by Leger exclusively for OMNI found that two-thirds of immigrants (67 per cent), particularly those who have been in Canada for over six years, back stricter international student...

3h ago

Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns
Ontario teacher shortage to worsen in 2027, ministry document warns

Ontario is staring down a teacher shortage as retirements and student enrolment are both on the rise, and the Ministry of Education expects the situation will start to get...

4h ago

Oshawa man facing drug, weapons smuggling charges after CSBA investigation
Oshawa man facing drug, weapons smuggling charges after CSBA investigation

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation into drug and weapons smuggling has resulted in a slew of charges against an Oshawa man. The investigation by CBSA's Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement...

37m ago

