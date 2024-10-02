The fate of Nibi the beaver lands in court as rescuers try to stop her release into the wild

This photo provided by Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in October 2024, shows Nimi, a one-year-old beaver, at the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford, Mass. (Jane Newhouse/Newhouse Wildlife Rescue via AP)

By Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press

Posted October 2, 2024 5:00 pm.

Last Updated October 2, 2024 5:31 pm.

Whether a 2-year-old beaver named Nibi gets to stay with the rescuers she has known since she was a baby or must be released into the wild as winter approaches in Massachusetts has ended up in court — and caused such an uproar that even the governor has weighed in.

“To literally see people from around the world come together to protect this beaver is one of the most amazing things I have ever seen in my life,” said Adam Teper, an attorney representing Nibi’s rescuers.

A judge on Tuesday said that for now, Nibi will allowed to stay in her home at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford, located northwest of Boston. A hearing has been set for Friday in the case the rescuers filed against MassWildlife, the state’s division of fisheries and wildlife, to stop the release.

Nibi has been a hit on the rescue group’s social media since she was a baby, and posts Monday about her impending release garnered thousands of comments. An online petition to save Nibi from being released has received over 25,000 signatures, lawmakers have weighed in as well and this week Gov. Maura Healey pledged to make sure Nibi is protected.

Jane Newhouse, the rescue group’s founder and president, said that after Nibi was found on the side of the road, and they tried to reunite her with nearby beavers who could have been her parents but were unsuccessful. After that, attempts to get her to bond with other orphaned beavers also didn’t work.

“It’s very difficult to consider releasing her when she only seems to like people and seems to have no interest in being wild or bonding with her any of her own species,” Newhouse said.

Nibi has a large enclosure with a pool at the rescue operation, and will also wander into its yard and rehabilitation space, Newhouse said. “She pretty much has full run of the place. Everybody on my team is in love with her,” she said.

Newhouse said that over the summer, she asked MassWildlife if she could get a permit for Nibi to become an educational beaver, allowing her to take the beaver to schools, libraries and town halls. But, she said, with the recent denial of that permission came the ordered release of Nibi.

MassWildlife did not reply immediately Wednesday to a request for comment.

Newhouse said that her fear is that a release would mean certain death for her beloved “diva” beaver, who doesn’t know how to live in the wild right now.

“It doesn’t give her much time how to figure out how to build a lodge for the first time, how to build dams for the first time, how to store all of her food before winter sets in,” she said.

Newhouse said that beavers usually leave their parents between the ages of 2 and 3, so it’s possible that over the next year, Nibi will show more interested in wanting to be in the wild. But unless that happens, she wants to keep her safe.

“She loves her life here,” Newhouse said. “She’s spoiled rotten, and she’s got lots of room to run around and her own little pond, all the food, fruit, veggies, nuts, berries she want.”

Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press



