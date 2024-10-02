Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton

A Toronto police officer has suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot during a traffic stop.
By Meredith Bond

Posted October 2, 2024 6:00 pm.

Last Updated October 2, 2024 7:30 pm.

A Toronto police officer has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Officers were conducting an investigation in the area around 5:30 p.m. and stopped a vehicle.

One of the officers was shot and has been taken to hospital via an emergency run.

A suspect was arrested on the scene while one more person is still outstanding.

An officer also discharged a weapon at the scene so the Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate.

The SIU is called in when the conduct of officers may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow wished the officer a full and quick recovery in a social media post Wednesday evening.

“Frontline officers put themselves in harm’s way everyday, and every officer deserves to go home safe. I wish the officer a full and quick recovery, and my thoughts go out to their family, friends and colleagues,” read her post.

Top Stories

4 people struck by vehicle in Etobicoke including 2 young children and baby
4 people struck by vehicle in Etobicoke including 2 young children and baby

Toronto Police say a number of pedestrians, including a baby and child, have been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. It happened around 6:11 p.m. at Islington and Orrell...

9m ago

Local builder makes mobile homes for people experiencing homelessness
Local builder makes mobile homes for people experiencing homelessness

As Toronto continues to deal with a homelessness crisis, one local builder is turning an idea into a reality that could help those who are unhoused have a roof over their head. Ryan...

1h ago

Premier Ford announces speed limit to further increase on 400-series highways
Premier Ford announces speed limit to further increase on 400-series highways

The Ford government is giving the green light for drivers to put pedal to the metal on the province's highways as part of his government's ongoing plans to fight gridlock. Premier Doug Ford announced...

4h ago

Oasis adds 2nd date for Toronto as part of 2025 reunion tour
Oasis adds 2nd date for Toronto as part of 2025 reunion tour

Oasis has added a second date for Toronto to their 2025 North American reunion tour after what they call "phenomenal demand." The English rock band, composed of brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, will...

4h ago

