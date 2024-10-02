Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton

A Toronto police officer has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Officers were conducting an investigation in the area around 5:30 p.m. and stopped a vehicle.

One of the officers was shot and has been taken to hospital via an emergency run.

A suspect was arrested on the scene while one more person is still outstanding.

An officer also discharged a weapon at the scene so the Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate.

The SIU is called in when the conduct of officers may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow wished the officer a full and quick recovery in a social media post Wednesday evening.

“Frontline officers put themselves in harm’s way everyday, and every officer deserves to go home safe. I wish the officer a full and quick recovery, and my thoughts go out to their family, friends and colleagues,” read her post.