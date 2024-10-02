S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets climb higher

The financial district of Toronto is shown on Sept. 18, 2019
The financial district of Toronto is shown on Sept. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 2, 2024 11:34 am.

Last Updated October 2, 2024 12:00 pm.

Canada’s main stick index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the telecommunications sector, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.03 points at 24,000.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.17 points at 42,193.14. The S&P 500 index was up 3.74 points at 5,712.49, while the Nasdaq composite was up 44.90 points at 17,955.26.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.14 cents US compared with 74.05 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude oil contract was up US$1.00 at US$70.83 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$26.20 at US$2,664.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$4.62 a pound.

