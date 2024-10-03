Biden’s student loan cancellation is put on hold again after day of legal whiplash

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt, April 8, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By Collin Binkley, The Associated Press

Posted October 3, 2024 5:36 pm.

Last Updated October 3, 2024 6:53 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Missouri put a temporary hold on President Joe Biden’s latest student loan cancellation plan on Thursday, slamming the door on hope it would move forward after another judge allowed a pause to expire.

Just as it briefly appeared the Biden administration would have a window to push its plan forward, U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp in Missouri granted an injunction blocking any widespread cancellation.

Six Republican-led states requested the injunction hours earlier, after a federal judge in Georgia decided not to extend a separate order blocking the plan.

The states, led by Missouri’s attorney general, asked Schelp to act fast, saying the Education Department could “unlawfully mass cancel up to hundreds of billions of dollars in student loans as soon as Monday.” Schelp called it an easy decision.

Biden’s plan has been on hold since September, when the states filed a lawsuit in Georgia arguing Biden had overstepped his legal authority. But on Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge J. Randal Hall decided not to extend the pause after finding that Georgia doesn’t have the legal right to sue in this case.

Hall dismissed Georgia from the case and transferred it to Missouri, which Hall said has “clear standing” to challenge Biden’s plan.

Proponents of student loan cancellation briefly had a glimmer of hope the plan would move forward — Hall’s order was set to expire after Thursday, allowing the Education Department to finalize the rule. But Schelp’s order put the question to rest.

“This is yet another win for the American people,” Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said in a statement. “The Court rightfully recognized Joe Biden and Kamala Harris cannot saddle working Americans with Ivy League debt.”

Biden’s plan would cancel at least some student loan debt for an estimated 30 million borrowers.

It would erase up to $20,000 in interest for those who have seen their original balances increase because of runaway interest. It would also provide relief to those who have been repaying their loans for 20 or 25 years, and those who went to college programs that leave graduates with high debt compared to their incomes.

Biden told the Education Department to pursue cancellation through a federal rulemaking process after the Supreme Court rejected an earlier plan using a different legal justification. That plan would have eliminated up to $20,000 for 43 million Americans.

The Supreme Court rejected Biden’s first proposal in a case brought by Republican states including Missouri.

In his order Wednesday, Hall said Georgia failed to prove it was significantly harmed by Biden’s new plan. He rejected an argument that the policy would hurt the state’s income tax revenue, but he found that Missouri has a strong case.

Missouri is suing on behalf of MOHELA, a student loan servicer that was created by the state and is hired by the federal government to help collect student loans. In the suit, Missouri argues that cancellation would hurt MOHELA’s revenue because it’s paid based on the number of borrowers it serves.

In their lawsuit, the Republican states argue that the Education Department had quietly been telling loan servicers to prepare for loan cancellation as early as Sept. 9, bypassing a typical 60-day waiting period for new federal rules to take effect.

Also joining the suit are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Dakota and Ohio.

___

The Associated Press’ education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Collin Binkley, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton
3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton

Three people, including a 15-year-old, are facing a combined two dozen charges after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Myron Demkiw...

5m ago

Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing
Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing

A 13-year-old boy is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 54-year-old man. Toronto Police officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday,...

2h ago

Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure
Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure

An Ontario health official says a child has died of rabies after being exposed to a bat in the northern part of the province.  Dr. Malcolm Lock, acting medical officer of health for the Haldimand-Norfolk...

3h ago

Police offer $5K reward for information in shooting death of Amir Naraine
Police offer $5K reward for information in shooting death of Amir Naraine

An emotional plea from the family of Amir Naraine to help find his killer as Toronto police offer a $5,000 reward for information that helps identify the suspects responsible for his shooting death five...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton
3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton

Three people, including a 15-year-old, are facing a combined two dozen charges after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Myron Demkiw...

5m ago

Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing
Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing

A 13-year-old boy is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 54-year-old man. Toronto Police officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday,...

2h ago

Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure
Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure

An Ontario health official says a child has died of rabies after being exposed to a bat in the northern part of the province.  Dr. Malcolm Lock, acting medical officer of health for the Haldimand-Norfolk...

3h ago

Police offer $5K reward for information in shooting death of Amir Naraine
Police offer $5K reward for information in shooting death of Amir Naraine

An emotional plea from the family of Amir Naraine to help find his killer as Toronto police offer a $5,000 reward for information that helps identify the suspects responsible for his shooting death five...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Parking in the Beaches just got worse for some
Parking in the Beaches just got worse for some

Finding a parking spot in Toronto’s Beaches community was never an easy task, especially for those who call it home. Now, some residents say it’s become near impossible.

6h ago

2:42
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting

A Toronto Police Service officer is recovering at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after he was shot, prompting renewed calls for action and support. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

2:07
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

19h ago

3:05
Local builder makes portable homes for people experiencing homelessness
Local builder makes portable homes for people experiencing homelessness

From the streets to a mobile shelter. Afua Baah speaks with one local builder who is putting together portable homes in a bid to tackle the city's homelessness crisis.
2:38
Changes made to rollout of vacant home tax
Changes made to rollout of vacant home tax

There's a big push at city hall to fix the vacant home tax that triggered thousands of complaints from Toronto residents. Afua Baah explains.
More Videos