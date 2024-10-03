Enbridge to build new oil and natural gas pipelines in Gulf of Mexico

Enbridge Inc. says it will spend about US$700 million to build new crude oil and natural gas pipelines in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Kaskida development, operated by BP Exploration & Production Co. Enbridge workers weld pipe just west of Morden, Man., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 3, 2024 8:05 am.

Last Updated October 3, 2024 8:35 am.

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. says it will spend about US$700 million to build new crude oil and natural gas pipelines in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Kaskida development, operated by BP Exploration & Production Co.

The crude oil pipeline, named the Canyon Oil Pipeline System, will have a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day and originate in the Keathley Canyon area of the gulf.

It will deliver crude to the existing Green Canyon 19 platform, operated by Shell Pipeline Co. LP for ultimate delivery to the Louisiana market.

The natural gas pipeline, named the Canyon Gathering System, will have a capacity of 125 million cubic feet per day.

It will connect to Enbridge’s existing Magnolia Gas Gathering Pipeline.

The company says detailed design and procurement activities are expected to start early next year with the pipelines expected to be operational by 2029.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB)

The Canadian Press

