Are immigrants abandoning the Liberals?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Liberals, whether that’s the capital-L liberal party in Canada, or the Biden administration or the Labour party in the UK, are almost always the party of immigration. They celebrate it, they value it and — at least in Canada —they have recently raised targets to record levels.

And with this comes an assumption. That because the Liberals are the party of immigration, most immigrants are voting for the Liberals. But, simply put, that’s just not true in Canada today.

Rhea Santos is a video journalist and anchor for OMNI News Filipino Edition . “The OMNI poll data witnessed a progressive increase in conservative support the longer newcomers are in Canada,” says Santos.