Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure

a northern long-eared bat, is held at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, in Cleveland
In this Feb. 8, 2017 photo, a northern long-eared bat, is held at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, in Cleveland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tony Dejak

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 3, 2024 1:11 pm.

Last Updated October 3, 2024 1:59 pm.

An Ontario health official says a child has died of rabies after being exposed to a bat in the northern part of the province.

Dr. Malcolm Lock, acting medical officer of health for the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, which covers an area south of Hamilton, confirmed the death during a board of health meeting.

Lock described the “unfortunate” details during the meeting on Wednesday, saying the case was contracted in northern Ontario.

“Basically, they woke up with a bat in the room. The parents looked at the child, didn’t see any signs of a bite or scratches or saliva, and didn’t seek getting the rabies vaccine,” he said.

“So, unfortunately, that child is now deceased.”

The age of the child was not released.

Lock said rabies is increasing in the bat population, with a 16-per-cent positivity rate this year compared to less than 10 per cent in previous years.

Related:

There have been fewer than 30 human cases of rabies in Canada since 1924.

Health Canada says all cases since 1967 have either come as a result of rabid bat exposure inside of Canada or exposure outside the country.

Public health officials say there has never been a documented case of human-to-human rabies spread.

The virus attacks the nervous system, causing inflammation of the spinal cord and brain, and is very serious.

A news release about rabies prevention issued by Lock’s own health unit last month said bat bites and scratches can be hard to notice due to bats’ small teeth.

Other animals known to carry rabies include raccoons, foxes and skunks. Household pets can also be vulnerable and must be vaccinated against it.

“Nearly all the cases that we’ve had result in death, so it is extremely important that people that have any form of exposure seek the proper medical attention,” said Lock.

